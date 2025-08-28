Search icon

28th Aug 2025

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Olivia Dean adds extra dates to her 2026 UK and European tour - how to get tickets.

Dates have been added due to demand

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Olivia Dean has announced extra dates on her UK tour due to a huge demand for tickets.

The singer will headline a second night at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro and Manchester’s Co-op Live on 22 April and 26 April.

Plus she’ll now perform four nights at London’s O2 Arena, with two extra dates added for 1-2 May.

It’s part of The Art Of Loving Tour, which is stopping off across Europe in 2026, and in support of her second album of the same name.

The LP features singles “Man I Need” and “Nice to Each Other”, and follows up her debut Messy.

The upcoming tour will mark her biggest headline shows to date, and tickets are expected to be in high demand after they were snapped up by fans during the presale.

Ahead of Olivia Dean tickets going on sale, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Olivia Dean tickets go on sale?

Following a sold-out presale, Olivia Dean tickets for her UK shows go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29 August via:

While tickets for her European shows go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29 August via:

What are the ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for her UK arena shows are priced at the following:

  • General admission standing – £66.20
  • Seated – £54.95 / £66.20 / £71.80 / £77.45
  • Sweet Things VIP standing package – £128.05
  • Sweet Things VIP seated package – £139.30

What are the tour dates?

These are The Art Of Loving Tour dates with the newly announced shows in bold:

22 April – Glasgow, SSE Hydro – tickets

23 April – Glasgow, SSE Hydro – tickets

25 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

26 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29-30 April – London, O2 Arena – tickets

1-2 May – London, O2 Arena – tickets

8 May – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

9 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

11 May – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

12 May – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

14 May – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

16 May – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

17 May – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

20 May – Zurich, The Hall – tickets

22 May – Milan, Kozel Carroponte – tickets

17 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

20 June – Dublin, Fairway Park – tickets

21 June – Dublin, Fairway Parktickets

Topics:

Affiliate,Music,Tickets

