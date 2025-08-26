Search icon

26th Aug 2025

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour

Jonny Yates

All you need to know about Olivia Dean presale tickets for her UK tour.

Fans can secure tickets early

Olivia Dean presale tickets go on sale this week – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer will take her The Art of Loving Tour to arena venues across the UK in April.

She’ll perform shows in Glasgow, Manchester, and two nights in London as part of her biggest tour to date.

It’ll be in support of her album of the same name, which features the likes of “Nice to Each Other” and “Man I Need”.

Tickets for the tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this month.

Ahead of the general sale, fans can secure presale tickets for Olivia Dean’s UK arena tour dates.

Below you can find out all you need to know to get your hands on them before general release.

How do I get Olivia Dean presale tickets?

There are a number of ways to secure presale tickets for Olivia Dean’s UK tour dates:

Fans who pre-ordered the singer’s album from the official store will receive access to an album presale from 10am on Wednesday, 27 August. The chance to access this presale has now closed – but if you pre-ordered the album in time you’ll get a unique link and code sent to your inbox.

An O2 Priority sale is available for all UK shows. This can be accessed by O2 and Virgin Media customers via the O2 mobile app from 10am on Wednesday, 27 August. To access it log in or sign up using your O2 or Virgin details.

If you’re after tickets for her Manchester show, then a Co-op presale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 27 August. This can be accessed via Co-op members via the venue’s app. If you’re not a member you can sign up for £1, which gives you access to all of the venue’s presales.

If you’re after tickets for her Glasgow show, then a Gigs in Scotland presale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 27 August. This can be accessed by fans who are signed up to the Gigs in Scotland mailing list. You can do this here, and you’ll be sent a presale link to your inbox.

When is the general sale?

If you miss out during the presale, then you can get Olivia Dan tickets in the general sale from 10am on Friday, 29 August via:

What are the tour dates?

23 April – Glasgow, SSE Hydro – tickets

25 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29-30 April – London, O2 Arena – tickets

8 May – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

9 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

11 May – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

12 May – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

14 May – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

16 May – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

17 May – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

20 May – Zurich, The Hall – tickets

22 May – Milan, Kozel Carroponte – tickets

17 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

20 June – Dublin, Fairway Park – tickets

