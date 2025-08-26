Olivia Dean ticket prices confirmed for her UK and European tour dates.

Ticket prices have been revealed for Olivia Dean’s tour

Olivia Dean ticket prices have been confirmed for her UK and European tour dates – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer will embark on The Art Of Loving Tour in 2026, which includes her first ever UK arena tour dates.

It’ll be in support of her upcoming second studio album of the same name, which is due for release on 26 September.

The LP features singles “Man I Need”, “Lady Lady”, and “Nice to Each Other”, which have marked some of her biggest hits to date.

The tour will stop off at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, Manchester’s Co-op Live and London’s O2 Arena in April, marking her first ever headline arena dates.

She’ll then take the tour across Europe, with shows scheduled for Amsterdam, Berlin, Copenhagen, Oslo, Stockholm, and Paris, finishing up in Dublin on 20 June.

Ahead of Olivia Dean tickets going on sale this week, you can find out everything you need to know about ticket prices below.

What are the Olivia Dean ticket prices?

It’s been confirmed that tickets for her show in Glasgow are priced between £54.80 – £139.90. They’re expected to be the same across her UK run including shows in Manchester and London.

While tickets for her show at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome are priced from €50.40, so fans can expect the prices to be similar for her other European shows.

When do tickets go on sale?

Olivia Dean tickets for her UK shows go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29 August via:

Tickets for her European shows go on general sale from 10am local time on Friday, 29 August via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, in the UK an O2 Priority sale takes place from 10am on Wednesday, 27 August via the O2 mobile app.

Fans who pre-order the album from the official store here before 12pm BST on 26 August will receive access to a presale. You’ll receive a presale code and ticket link by 5pm on 26 August to access the presale from 10am BST on Wednesday, 27 August.

23 April – Glasgow, SSE Hydro – tickets

25 April – Manchester, Co-op Live – tickets

29-30 April – London, O2 Arena – tickets

8 May – Brussels, Forest National – tickets

9 May – Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome – tickets

11 May – Düsseldorf, Mitsubishi Electric Halle – tickets

12 May – Berlin, Velodrom – tickets

14 May – Copenhagen, Royal Arena – tickets

16 May – Oslo, Unity Arena – tickets

17 May – Stockholm, Avicii Arena – tickets

20 May – Zurich, The Hall – tickets

22 May – Milan, Kozel Carroponte – tickets

17 June – Paris, Accor Arena – tickets

20 June – Dublin, Fairway Park – tickets