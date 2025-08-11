Search icon

11th Aug 2025

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Jonny Yates

My Chemical Romance tickets go on sale this week

My Chemical Romance recently announced two Wembley Stadium shows – and this is everything you need to know about presale tickets.

The group confirmed they’ll bring the Long Live The Black Parade Tour to London for two nights.

They’ll perform at the iconic venue on 10-11 July, which mark their only UK tour dates scheduled.

It’ll see them celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album, The Black Parade, which sees them play it in full alongside other tracks from their back catalogue.

Tickets are expected to be in high demand for the two shows when they go on sale this month.

Ahead of the general sale fans might be wondering if they can get their hands on presale tickets.

You can find out everything you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets below.

Can I get My Chemical Romance presale tickets?

The group confirmed two Wembley Stadium shows, as well as on-sale dates and times for tickets.

Typically with big tours fans can secure tickets early through presales, including O2 Priority, venue presale and artist presale.

But there are no presales taking place for My Chemical Romance’s two Wembley Stadium shows.

This means tickets will only be available during the general sale, which takes place this week.

When do tickets go on sale?

All tickets for both dates will be released in the general sale from 10am BST on Friday, 15 August via:

What are the ticket prices?

At the time of writing the ticket prices have yet to be confirmed by the venue or band. They’ll likely be revealed closer to tickets going on sale, so we’ll update this article once this happens.

What are the tour dates?

These are the confirmed dates for the group’s ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour:

15 August – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

22 August – Toronto, Rogers Centre

29 August – Chicago, Soldier Field

7 September – Boston, Fenway Park

13 September – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

13-14 February – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

10 July – London, Wembley Stadiumtickets

11 July – London, Wembley Stadium tickets


