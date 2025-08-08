Search icon

My Chemical Romance tease UK tour dates announcement

Jonny Yates

My Chemical Romance have shared a video which teases UK tour dates – and this is everything we know.

The clip, which depicts an old-school TV game show ‘Quizzo’, suggests an imminent return to the UK for the group.

“Our two fine contestants will help us learn who will be the next lucky country to win the grand prize of one nuclear winter,” the host tells viewers. “Congratulations, United Kingdom!” he reveals later, after a player pushes a big button.

Fans in the comments section are now speculating that tour dates are about to be shared for the UK. But at the time of writing no further information has been confirmed by the group.

It would mark their first UK shows since their 2022 reunion tour, which saw them perform at the Eden Project, Milton Keynes, Glasgow, Warrington, and Cardiff.

The band are currently on the North American ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ stadium tour, which kicked off last month after selling out within hours.

Following this Gerard Way and co. will visit South America in 2026, with two huge Mexico City shows dubbed ‘The Black Parade – Alive!’ scheduled for February.

The tour is seeing them celebrate their iconic third album, The Black Parade, which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year.

The setlist sees them play the record in full, including “I Don’t Love You”, “Teenagers” and “Welcome to the Black Parade”, as well as tracks from their back catalogue.

While at a recent gig in LA, the group debuted an unreleased song titled “War Beneath The Rain”.

Ahead of a UK tour announcement, you can find out everything we know so far about My Chemical Romance’s tour below.

What are My Chemical Romance’s tour dates?

These are the confirmed dates for the group’s ‘Long Live The Black Parade’ tour, with UK dates expected to be announced soon.

9 August – East Rutherford, MetLife Stadium

15 August – Philadelphia, Citizens Bank Park

22 August – Toronto, Rogers Centre

29 August – Chicago, Soldier Field

7 September – Boston, Fenway Park

13 September – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

13-14 February – Mexico City, Estadio GNP Seguros

When will tickets be released?

The news is yet to be confirmed by the group. But fans can keep an eye out on social media channels for both as well as Ticketmaster and Live Nation for the latest news on UK tour tickets.

