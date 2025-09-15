Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

He’ll headline outdoor shows across the UK and Ireland

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices have been confirmed for his huge headline show at BST Hyde Park.

The singer-songwriter recently announced details of a UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026.

He’ll perform some of his biggest shows to date in Dublin, Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Leeds, Belfast, and Manchester.

The run also includes a date at London’s BST Hyde Park festival, which he will headline on 11 July.

He’s the second confirmed headliner for the annual event, following the news that Garth Brooks will perform at the festival.

Fans can expect to hear material from his upcoming third studio album, which features lead single “Survive”.

Ahead of Lewis Capaldi tickets going on sale, you can find out everything we know about prices below.

What are the Lewis Capaldi ticket prices?

It was confirmed by Ticketmaster that ticket prices for his BST Hyde Park show will range between £91.45 – £242.95.

During the American Express presale the ticket price breakdowns were revealed, including general admission, early entry and gold circle. This included the ‘launch’ price and the second tier prices.

They’re expected to increase as tickets begin to sell out and tier three and four are released:

General Admission Standing – £91.45 (launch price) / £102.15 (tier 2)

Primary Entry Standing – £112.85 (launch price) / £123.45 (tier 2)

Gold Circle Standing – £133.95 (launch price) / £154.95 (tier 2)

Gold VIP HydeAway – £144.45 (launch price) / £176.95 (tier 2)

Diamond VIP Experience – £144.45 (launch price) / £176.95 (tier 2)

VIP Terrace – £144.45 (launch price) / £176.95 (tier 2)

When do Lewis Capaldi tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday, 19 September via:

You can find out about presale tickets in our guide here.

24 June – Dublin, Marlay Park – Ticketmaster

26 June – Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Ticketmaster

28 June – Exeter, Powderham Castle – Ticketmaster

30 June – Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – Ticketmaster

4 July – Leeds, Roundhay Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

11 July – London, Hyde Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

20 August – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – Ticketmaster

22 August – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – Ticketmaster