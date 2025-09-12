BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

Garth Brooks announces first UK show in 30 years

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

BST Hyde Park has announced Garth Brooks as the first headline for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The country star will perform his first headline UK show in 30 years at Hyde Park next summer.

He’ll perform on Saturday, 27 June, with a full lineup to be announced in the coming months.

Fans can expect to hear material from across his 12 studio albums including “The Thunder Rolls”, “The River”, “Rodeo”, and “That Summer” to name a few.

The singer last performed in the UK in 1998, so tickets are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale.

This year’s BST Hyde Park saw headline sets from the likes of Zach Bryan, Noah Kahan, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Rodrigo, and Neil Young.

More artists will be confirmed for the 2026 edition in the next few months, with big names expected to be revealed.

Ahead of Garth Brooks tickets going on sale for BST Hyde Park you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Garth Brooks tickets go on sale for BST Hyde Park?

They go on general sale from 10am on Thursday, 18 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, an American Express presale is now taking place on Ticketmaster and AXS. This is available for Amex cardholders and you’ll need to use your card during the checkout to secure tickets early.

Fans can sign up to a BST presale on the website here by 9:59pm on Monday, 15 September. This will then take place from 10am on Tuesday, 16 September and you’ll receive an email with a link to access it.

How much are tickets?

The first release ticket prices have been confirmed for Garth Brooks’ BST Hyde Park show:

General admission – £84.95

Primary entry – £109.95

Gold circle – £179.95

Gold VIP Hydeaway – £229.95

Ultimate VIP Hydeaway – £399.95

Seat Unique VIP experience – £229.95

Ultimate Seat Unique VIP Terrace – £229.95

Diamond VIP experience – £229.95

Ultimate Diamond VIP Experience – £399.95

What’s the BST Hyde Park lineup for 2026?

27 June – Garth Brooks / more tba