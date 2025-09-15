Search icon

15th Sep 2025

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 - how to get tickets

He’ll headline his biggest tour to date

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Lewis Capaldi has announced details of a huge headline UK and Ireland tour for summer 2026 – and this is how to get tickets.

The singer will perform outdoor shows between June and August, marking his biggest shows to date.

Announcing the run, he said: “so surreal to be announcing the biggest tour i’ve ever done! means more than you know and i can’t wait to see some of you out and about next year!!”

It’ll begin on 24 June at Dublin’s Marlay Park, heading to Limerick, Exeter, Cardiff, Belfast, and Manchester.

He’ll also headline Roundhay Park in Leeds as part of the site’s inaugural festival which is presented by the same organisers behind BST Hyde Park.

The singer is also the second confirmed headliner for BST Hyde Park in London, which he will play on 11 July.

It’ll be in support of his upcoming third studio album, which features lead single “Survive”, which reached number one in the UK.

He’s currently in the midst of his sold-out UK and Ireland arena tour, which includes three shows at London’s O2 Arena.

Tickets for Lewis Capaldi’s summer tour are expected to be in high demand when they go on sale this week.

Ahead of them being released, you can find out everything you need to know below.

When do Lewis Capaldi tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am BST on Friday, 19 September via:

Can I get presale tickets?

Yes, fans can sign up to a presale via the singer’s website here. You’ll need to pre-order his upcoming album before 9am BST on Wednesday, 17 September to receive a presale code for the summer tour.

You’ll receive your unique code and link before 6pm BST on Wednesday, 17 September, with the presale starting from 9am BST on Thursday, 18 September.

Fans who have already pre-ordered the album will receive a code and link, so check your inbox.

What are Lewis Capaldi’s tour dates?

24 June – Dublin, Marlay Park – Ticketmaster

26 June – Limerick, Thomond Park Stadium – Ticketmaster

28 June – Exeter, Powderham Castle – Ticketmaster

30 June – Cardiff, Blackweir Fields – Ticketmaster

4 July – Leeds, Roundhay Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

11 July – London, Hyde Park – Ticketmaster / AXS

20 August – Belfast, Boucher Road Playing Fields – Ticketmaster

22 August – Manchester, Wythenshawe Park – Ticketmaster

