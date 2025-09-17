Search icon

Music

17th Sep 2025

Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

Jonny Yates

The singer is headlining 10 shows at the O2 Arena

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ariana Grande tickets go on sale for her London O2 Arena shows this week – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer will headline 10 nights at the venue in August and September 2026 as part of The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The dates mark her only European shows scheduled on the tour, which led to fans snapping up tickets during the artist and O2 Priority presales earlier this week.

This led to the singer adding an extra five shows to the run, meaning she’ll now perform in London across 10 nights.

The extra dates and remaining tickets will go on sale later this week, and they’re expected to be in high demand.

The tour marks her first in seven years, and will be in support of number one album, Eternal Sunshine, and give fans a chance to hear tracks from 2020’s Positions for the first time.

Ahead of Ariana Grande tickets going on sale for her O2 Arena shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

This includes ticket prices, VIP packages, dates and the seating plan.

How much are Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena?

Tickets for the London shows are confirmed to be priced between £76.35-£405, plus fees.

General admission standing tickets are priced at £115.

While VIP prices are expected to be Ultimate Ari’s Lounge VIP Pack – £900-£950, Ari’s Lounge VIP Pack – £750-£800, Gold VIP Pack – £350-£400 and Silver VIP Pack – £200-£250.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the confirmed seating plan for Ariana Grande’s shows at the O2 Arena in London. It features a catwalk stage, and general admission standing area, confirming that there will be no gold circle section.

Fans who purchase the Silver VIP Pack will get early entry into the standing section of the venue, while the other VIP packages are premium seats.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Ariana Grande tickets for her O2 Arena shows from 10am BST on Thursday, 18 September via:

What are the tour dates?

The singer initially announced five dates at the O2 Arena, and has since added five more dates due to demand:

15 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

16 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

19 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

20 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

23 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

24 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

27 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

28 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

31 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

1 September – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

Topics:

Affiliate,ariana grande,Music,O2 arena,Tickets

RELATED ARTICLES

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

Affiliate

Best-selling air fryer that ‘pays for itself’ drops to lowest ever price

By Jonny Yates

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

Affiliate

Cardi B announces headline tour dates for 2026 – and this is how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

Affiliate

Warnings issued as UK’s ‘most dangerous spider’ invades homes this month

By Jonny Yates

MORE FROM JOE

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Thundercat announces UK and European tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi ticket prices confirmed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Lewis Capaldi announces UK and Ireland tour dates for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

Affiliate

Gorillaz ticket prices revealed for their UK and Ireland tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

Affiliate

Garth Brooks ticket prices revealed for his BST Hyde Park show

By Jonny Yates

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

Affiliate

BST Hyde Park announce Garth Brooks as first headliner for 2026 – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

Madeleine McCann

Prime suspect in Madeleine McCann case released from prison

By Erin McLaughlin

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

America

Text messages between Tyler Robinson and roommate from day of Kirk shooting revealed

By Harry Warner

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

epstein

Four arrested after pictures of Trump and Epstein projected onto Windsor Castle

By Harry Warner

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

The Champions League return: Follow all the action in our live hub

By JOE

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

Elon Musk

UK faces ‘fight of our times’ after far-right protest, Keir Starmer says

By Nina McLaughlin

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #44: Famous Faces

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

Football

Michael Carrick is back in the game three months after leaving Middlesbrough

By Sammi Minion

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

bathroom

Doctor reveals how many times a day you should be having a wee

By JOE

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

Good Morning Britain

Ranvir Singh told to quit Good Morning Britain after comments on far-right march

By JOE

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid

Sky Bet Champions League Offer: Get a £10 Free Bet for every Liverpool Shot on Target against Atletico Madrid

By JOE

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

Donald Trump

Huge photo of Trump and Epstein unveiled outside Windsor Castle

By JOE

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

Football

Premier League club launch £50m lawsuit against own league rivals

By Sammi Minion

Load more stories