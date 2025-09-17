Everything you need to know about Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena

The singer is headlining 10 shows at the O2 Arena

Ariana Grande tickets go on sale for her London O2 Arena shows this week – and this is everything you need to know.

The singer will headline 10 nights at the venue in August and September 2026 as part of The Eternal Sunshine Tour.

The dates mark her only European shows scheduled on the tour, which led to fans snapping up tickets during the artist and O2 Priority presales earlier this week.

This led to the singer adding an extra five shows to the run, meaning she’ll now perform in London across 10 nights.

The extra dates and remaining tickets will go on sale later this week, and they’re expected to be in high demand.

The tour marks her first in seven years, and will be in support of number one album, Eternal Sunshine, and give fans a chance to hear tracks from 2020’s Positions for the first time.

Ahead of Ariana Grande tickets going on sale for her O2 Arena shows, you can find out everything you need to know below.

This includes ticket prices, VIP packages, dates and the seating plan.

How much are Ariana Grande tickets for O2 Arena?

Tickets for the London shows are confirmed to be priced between £76.35-£405, plus fees.

General admission standing tickets are priced at £115.

While VIP prices are expected to be Ultimate Ari’s Lounge VIP Pack – £900-£950, Ari’s Lounge VIP Pack – £750-£800, Gold VIP Pack – £350-£400 and Silver VIP Pack – £200-£250.

What’s the seating plan?

This is the confirmed seating plan for Ariana Grande’s shows at the O2 Arena in London. It features a catwalk stage, and general admission standing area, confirming that there will be no gold circle section.

Fans who purchase the Silver VIP Pack will get early entry into the standing section of the venue, while the other VIP packages are premium seats.

When do tickets go on sale?

Fans can get their hands on Ariana Grande tickets for her O2 Arena shows from 10am BST on Thursday, 18 September via:

The singer initially announced five dates at the O2 Arena, and has since added five more dates due to demand:

15 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

16 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

19 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

20 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

23 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

24 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

27 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

28 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

31 August – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS

1 September – London, O2 Arena – Ticketmaster / AXS