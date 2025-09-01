The tiny device everyone’s buying to help them sleep better as the nights draw in

The smart fitness ring has been compared to Apple

This smart fitness ring is being snapped up shoppers to help them sleep better.

The small gadget is able to precisely track your sleep patterns, so you can improve your sleep schedule, habits, and achieve restorative rest.

It’s from the brand Secofy, and is priced at £42.60 on the Amazon website. You can connect the fitness ring to your Android or Apple smartphone, with no extra subscriptions – so everything is included in the price.

Users can track their deep, light, and interrupted sleep patterns, with insights into daily, weekly or monthly sleep reports.

This can help you better understand your sleep quality, and help you optimise your sleep schedule.

As well as tracking your sleep, you can also monitor daily steps, workouts, heart rate, blood oxygen levels and stress levels to name a few.

It’s been compared to smart watches including the Apple Watch, as a more discreet and light weight fitness tracker. The ring also has long battery life, charging in just 1.5 hours, and can last up to seven days on a full charge.

The smart ring will track your sleep activity to help you develop good sleep habits.

Users who have tried and tested the device have given the popular fitness ring an average rating of 4.6 stars.

One customer raved about the fitness ring in a five-star review, writing: “In a world full of fitness gadgets, the Smart Fitness Ring stands out as an innovative and practical tool for anyone looking to take control of their health and fitness goals.”

The user highlighted the sleep tracking function as a standout, adding: “One of the most impressive features of this smart ring is its accurate sleep tracking. This information is invaluable for those wanting to optimize their sleep schedule.

“Users can understand their sleep patterns better and make informed adjustments to achieve restorative rest, making it a valuable tool for anyone having trouble with sleep quality.”

Another said it’s “sleek and lightweight”, adding “it’s perfect for anyone who wants to keep an eye on their health without wearing a big fitness tracker”.

Somebody else compared it to the popular Apple Watch, saying: “I normally wear my Apple Watch to track my stats. When it comes to the gym, sometimes the Apple Watch can feel like a burden. This is where the ring comes in. It tracks the stats that the Apple Watch would not when I want to take it off.”

While a fourth said it’s “perfect for everyday wear” noting its “waterproof design, long battery life, and no subscription fees”.

You can shop the Smart Fitness Ring for £42.60 from Amazon here.

