Lifestyle

10th Jul 2024

The one thing people need to do to get their deals on Prime Day

Ryan Price

This article contains affiliate links, we may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The eagerly-anticipated Prime Day is less than a week away, and we’ve got all of the information to help you avail of the biggest deals of the year.

On July 16 and 17, bargain hunters will gather in front of laptop and phone screens searching for discounts on big brands including Ninja, Shark, Dyson and HP.

These mega-savings will be exclusively available to Prime members.

If you’re not currently a Prime member but want to join before the sale, don’t worry. We’ve teamed up with Amazon to give you a 30 day Prime free-trial.

You can access that exclusive offer here.

The best part is, if you’re not absolutely chuffed with your new life of fast, free shipping, unlimited access to Prime Video’s library of movies and TV, and world of ad-free songs on Prime Music, then you can just cancel with the click of a button.

Furthermore, you could be really cheeky and simply use the free-trial to get free, speedy delivery on all of those discounted items you’re going to purchase next Tuesday and Wednesday, and then opt out before the 30 days are up.

If you’re happy with your new membership as the free trial comes to an end, you can keep it going for just £8.99 per month or, if you’d prefer, you can pay upfront for 12 months for £95.

Amazon also have a very special deal for students aged between 18-22 where they’ll receive a six-month free trial before their monthly payments begin.

Instead of the usual £8.99 monthly fee, students will pay just £4.39 – that’s a saving of £47.49 a year.

Once you’ve set up your Prime account, use this link to sign in.

Just six days to go until two days of epic deals on top brands gets underway.

Topics:

Amazon,Amazon Prime,Prime Video,Shopping

