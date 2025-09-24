Search icon

24th Sep 2025

Shoppers rush to buy discounted heater that ‘saves on central heating’ in winter

Jonny Yates

The heater costs ‘pennies’ to run

The winter months are fast approaching, with temperatures starting to drop – so it’s good to be prepared.

If you’re looking for a quick and affordable solution to heating a room in your house then Amazon’s portable electric heater has been reduced from £64.99 to £44.75.

Turning on the central heating can be tempting, particularly as the temperature drops as we head into October.

But if you don’t want to heat the whole house until later in winter, and save some pennies on your energy bills, then a portable heater could be a good alternative.

This small but mighty electric heater, which has been discounted by 31% just in time for the winter months, can be moved from room to room to keep you warm and cosy.

You can target the rooms you’re spending time in, rather than wasting energy heating the entire house, plus its ECO mode reduces the output to help manage how much electricity you use.

It also has a 12-hour timer to help you monitor usage, or you can set it to pre-heat a room so it’s warm for when you get back home.

The mini heater has been described as ‘brilliant’ by shoppers.

Shoppers who have tried and tested the product have given it a rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One customer raved: “This is a brilliant little machine that packs a lot of useful features. It runs quietly and has a fan that helps distribute heat evenly.

“My home is quite tricky to keep warm due to single-glazed windows, but this heater has been a game-changer. I use it to warm my bedroom for about half an hour before bed, and it’s made a massive difference.”

They added that “one of the standout features is its compatibility with Alexa” which is “such a simple convenience, but it makes a world of difference”. 

Another wrote: “I warmed up my living room in 2 minutes, couldn’t believe how good it is, very easy to use and feels like a great quality build.

“Have kept an eye on running cost and is very efficient according to my digital meter, it’s definitely pennies so all good for me,” they added.

While a third said: “I’ve used this to heat a small room in an outbuilding. Instant heat, fully adjustable temperature and eco mode. Nice and compact and better than what I’ve tried previously.”

Others dubbed it as a “fantastic heater” and it’s “very cosy to have it next to you if you’re feeling chilly”.

To shop the heater which has been given a 31% discount head to Amazon here.

Heaters aren’t the only useful seasonal appliance, as a heated clothes airer can help speed up the drying process when the weather gets colder.

While investing in a dehumidifier is a good idea during the winter months, as they can reduce condensation, avoid damp and remove moisture from the air.

