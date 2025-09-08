Search icon

08th Sep 2025

Shoppers ditch tumble dryers for ‘much better’ and cheaper alternative

Jonny Yates

‘Where has this been all our lives’

Shoppers are ditching their tumble dryers for this affordable alternative during the winter months.

It’s already September, which means the weather is going to get colder, and wetter.

So household chores like washing and drying clothes are affected as they can’t be left outside to dry, and tumble dryers are expensive to run.

This is why shoppers are switching to an indoor electric airer, including this popular choice from Amazon.

The Neo xl large indoor electric 3 tier airer is priced at £98.99, and is much cheaper to run.

The airer has 36 heated rails, meaning it can store plenty of clothes, towels, and more, plus it’s lightweight and foldable so you can store it away when not in use.

Plus it comes with a cover, which helps speed up the drying process.

The electric airer comes with a cover.

The airer dryer is a popular choice among customers, with a 4.3 star rating from more than 400 reviews.

Many of the reviews compare the electric airer to tumble dryers, in both price and efficiency.

One shopper said: “This seemed expensive at first, but once we started using it, we wondered where this had been all our lives.

“This is a good quality airer with a decent capacity for clothes. It dries clothes really quickly, at a fraction of the cost of running a tumble dryer. It is lightweight and easy to fold away and store.”

Another said it was “brilliant” and “it didn’t make a massive indent in my electricity either, much better than a tumble dryer”.

Somebody else said in their review: “One of the best home items I’ve ever bought. Perfect for drying clothes in winter without worrying about damp. Drys extremely quickly – whole load about 3 hours.”

Others said they “should have got one years ago” and it’s “fantastic for those rainy days”.

To shop the Neo xl large indoor electric 3 tier airer for £98.99 head to Amazon here.

