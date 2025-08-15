Expert reveals what the most common sex dreams really mean

From getting busy with a stranger to doing the no-pants dance in public

Anita Fletcher has cracked open the subconscious mind by dissecting the weird and wonderful spectrum of sex dreams.

On behalf of adult toys company Fantasy Dildo Co., the sex and relationship expert began by noting: “Sexual dreams are one of the most universal human experiences, yet they’re also one of the most misunderstood.

“People often wake up feeling ashamed or worried about what these dreams mean about them or their relationships, but the truth is, they’re usually telling us something important about our emotional landscape.”

First on her hit list is the phenomenon of dreaming about sex with an ex-partner – an anxious person’s idea of hell that is rarely about wanting to reconnect with someone, apparently.

“Dreams about former partners usually represent unfinished emotional business or qualities that person embodied,” explained Anita. “Maybe your ex was particularly adventurous, and your subconscious is telling you that you’re craving more excitement in your current sex life.”

What about sex-with-a-mate dreams? The expert urged people to ask themselves about what they most admire about these friends.

“Are they confident? Funny? Successful? Your subconscious might be telling you that you want to incorporate those traits into your own life or that you’re drawn to people with those characteristics.”

One that the majority of dreamers can relate to is imagining yourself cheating on a partner (or vice versa) while catching some z’s.

Anita commented: “Dreams where you’re cheating often represent guilt about something unrelated to sex. Maybe you’re not being honest about your feelings, or you’re neglecting your partner in some way.

“Dreams where your partner cheats typically stem from insecurity or fear of abandonment.”

When it comes to sleeping with a stranger in dreamland, this represents elements of your personality that are still not totally explored. Or, desires left unacknowledged.

“It can be your mind’s way of processing curiosity about new experiences,” said Anita, who then compared public sex occurrences to feelings of vulnerability.

“Public sex dreams tend to happen when you’re feeling exposed or judged in your waking life,” she claimed. “Maybe you’re starting a new job, giving a presentation, or putting yourself out there romantically. Your subconscious is processing those feelings of being ‘seen’ and evaluated.”

As for same-sex situations, these don’t necessarily point towards hidden sexuality. “For women, it might represent embracing feminine energy,” the expert shared.

“For men, it could be about accepting masculine traits. It’s often more about self-relationship than sexual orientation.”

And finally, dreaming about getting busy with a work colleague is usually wrapped up in power dynamics, with Anita mentioned: “Dreaming about sex with a boss can represent a desire for their authority, success, or recognition. With co-workers, it might be about wanting better collaboration or feeling competitive.”