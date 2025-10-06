Search icon

06th Oct 2025

Ring Video camera branded ‘game changer’ by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

Jonny Yates

Ring Video camera branded 'game changer' by pet owners has priced slashed by 50%

‘The best pet cam on the market’

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

This device which is ‘ideal for keeping tabs on pets’ at home has been given a huge discount.

The ‘game changer’ indoor camera can be used to safeguard your property, as well as keeping an eye on what’s happening around the house.

The Ring Indoor Camera has dropped to its lowest price ever in a limited-time deal on Amazon.

Usually priced at £39.99, the device has been slashed by 50% to just £19.99 as part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale.

The plug-in Ring Pet Security Camera has a two-way talk that allows people to call and hear their pets from wherever they are.

It can be placed on a flat surface or mounted on a wall, and is designed for easy installation.

With 1080p HD Video, Advanced Pre-Roll and Colour Night Vision, the camera automatically detects motions that are happening inside the home, even after dark.

The camera is also compatible with Alexa-enabled devices for hands-free convenience, so users can receive alerts on their Echo or Fire TV device.

Shoppers have dubbed it the ‘best on the market’.

The device is a popular choice among shoppers, who have given it an average rating of 4.6 stars on Amazon.

One five star reviewer said: “As is the same with every other Ring product we have, these are simply the best ‘pet cams’ on the market, there’s absolutely no question about it. 

“We have tried a lot of different pet cams over the years, these are an absolute game changer.”

They added: “The quality is exceptional, fantastic wide angle lens that covers an entire room with the ability to zoom in without compromising quality.”

Another wrote: “It’s ideal for keeping tabs on pets, or just checking in on the house while you’re away. The two-way talk feature is loud and clear enough to say hello – or ‘get off the sofa!'”.

While a third said the Ring camera is “worth their weight in gold”. They added: “The set-up was super easy, the motion detection is incredible, and the camera’s hardware is that impressive it captures what a person says through a window.

To shop the limited-time discount on the Ring Indoor Camera head to Amazon here.

