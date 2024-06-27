Search icon

Lifestyle

27th Jun 2024

People shocked by new trend of men ‘rawdogging’ flights

Charlie Herbert

It’s not for everyone…

People have been left shocked after hearing about the latest travel trend of men ‘rawdogging’ flights.

Before your mind goes into overdrive about what that means, we’ll enlighten you.

Rawdogging a flight is the latest travel trend where passengers forego in-flight entertainment, music, snacks, and sleep, enduring long flights with no distractions.

Instead of watching films or listening to music, the ‘rawdogger’ just sits silently and watches the real-time flight map on the screen in front of them, for the entire trip.

The idea has become something of a viral trend recently, with men sharing their own ‘rawdogging experiences’ online.

In a video on TikTok, @oiwudini posted a video with the caption: “Just rawdogged a 7 hour flight (new personal best). No headphones, no movie, no water, nothing. Incredible. The power of my mind knows no bounds.”

@oiwudini

🧘🏻‍♂️ #fyp

♬ The Only Thing They Fear Is You – De8ed

Meanwhile, @westwashere racked up almost 300,000 likes on a TikTok of him completing a “7 hour flight only watching the maps.”

@westwashere

Anyone else bareback flights? #flying #planes #fyp

♬ BAND4BAND – Central Cee & Lil Baby

Speaking about the reasoning for ‘rawdogging’ – or ‘barebacking’ – flights, West told GQ that he had “got sick of watching the same movies” on flights, and said consuming no entertainment on a flight was like a form of meditation.

He told the publication: “Visually, you are kind of impaired. You only get to look at the seat in front of you, to your right or left if you’re at the window. All you hear is that drumming sound of the engine. It’s just white noise.”

Another man said they can’t focus “on anything on a plane” because they’re a nervous flier, so he’s used the flight map as his only entertainment on a plane for years.

The concept of sitting in silence with absolutely nothing to do for hours on end has, unsurprisingly, left people baffled.

In a post on X, one person wrote: “I can’t think of anyone worse that Rawdogging a flight. Give me the booze, put on the movie, bring them snacks, I’ll put the pod on.”

Another said: “To me this is just wasting time. You could sleep, or do a whole host of activities to catch up on work, life, etc.”

A third wrote: “People who raw dog flights without headphones, a book, a movie etc etc just sitting there eyes open for hours are not human to me.”

Some shared their own experiences though, with one person writing: “I’ve done this quite often actually, especially when I travel alone. I enjoy the low distraction environment to organise my thoughts/work through ideas without the expectation of black & white output.”

Related links:

Topics:

Air Travel,Flights,Travel

RELATED ARTICLES

Major UK airport issues ‘stay away’ warning as power cut causes chaos

News

Major UK airport issues ‘stay away’ warning as power cut causes chaos

By JOE

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

Holiday

Ryanair selling flights to Italy, Spain and Germany from £16.99 for just 48 hours

By Charlie Herbert

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

Air Travel

Nine-hour British Airways ‘flight to nowhere’ travels from London to London

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

‘Black Alien’ says he used to be a ‘very sexy guy’ before his transformation

By Joseph Loftus

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

Baby

‘I want to give my son a gender neutral name, but people are saying that he will resent it in the future’

By Ryan Price

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

Blackpool

Seaside town with ‘rowdy’ reputation named UK’s friendliest destination

By Ryan Price

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

Death

Hospice nurse shares the one thing that ‘nearly everyone’ sees before they die

By Ryan Price

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

engagement ring

‘My girlfriend’s mad at me because I said she’s not worth a £8,000 ring’

By Ryan Price

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

Dust

Sleeping with a fan on could be hazardous to your health

By JOE

England to play Slovakia in round of 16

England (football)

England to play Slovakia in round of 16

By Callum Boyle

Roy Keane recalls hilarious time he was invited to Brian Clough’s house

Roy Keane recalls hilarious time he was invited to Brian Clough’s house

By Jacob Entwistle

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

England

Phil Foden’s Euro 2024 return date confirmed as he flies back to England for a family matter

By Harry Warner

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

Gary Lineker and Alan Shearer brutally call out Gareth Southgate’s tactics after Slovenia performance

By Jacob Entwistle

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

euros 2024

Body language expert claims Gareth Southgate’s gestures ‘self-heckled’ as he spoke

By Zoe Hodges

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

euros 2024

Gareth Southgate is the highest paid manager at the Euros

By Zoe Hodges

MORE FROM JOE

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

Entertainment

Shrek fans ‘traumatised’ after spotting questionable moment in Lord Farquaad scene

By Ryan Price

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

Theme Park

New Universal theme park coming to UK and could open 365 days a year

By Jack Peat

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

Numerous people could be charged in connection to Matthew Perry’s death

By Zoe Hodges

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

Football

Manchester United are considering renaming Old Trafford

By Harry Warner

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

Eras tour

Taylor Swift fans are experiencing ‘memory loss’ after attending her Eras Tour

By Charlie Herbert

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

Burger

KFC bucket rival launched in London that costs almost £100

By Jack Peat

Load more stories