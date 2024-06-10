Search icon

Lifestyle

10th Jun 2024

People are only just discovering what Tesco actually stands for

Ryan Price

Tesco is increasing the price of its meal deal but there is a way around it

Every day is a school day.

It’s one of the biggest supermarket chains in the UK, but few know the meaning behind the name.

We’re all so used to seeing the big logo in our villages, towns and cities, with those big red letters and blue underline, that few of us have considered where the title actually came from.

There are certain stores whose name is relatively self-explanatory. Take Sainsbury’s or Marks & Spencer for example.

You’d be right to assume both are named after their founders.

John James and Mary Ann Sainsbury opened their first store at 173 Drury Lane in Covent Garden, London in 1869, and that store went on to grow into the second-largest supermarket chain in the country.

Likewise, Marks & Spencer was founded by a partnership between Michael Marks, a Polish Jew who had migrated to Leeds, England in the early 1880s, and Thomas Spencer, a cashier from the English market town of Skipton in North Yorkshire.

M&S currently has 959 stores across the UK and in 1998, the company became the first British retailer to make a pre-tax profit of over £1 billion.

It turns out Tesco has a similar origin story that relates to a courageous and entrepreneurial owner.

The supermarket’s title goes back over a century to the son of a Jewish migrant from Poland, who first set the store up.

Jack Cohen began by setting up a stall in Well Street Market in Hackney, East London in 1919. He sold war-surplus groceries initially.

14th November 1978: Chairman of Tescos, Sir Jack Cohen opening a Tesco supermarket in Hackney, close to the site where he first started, selling from a barrow. (Photo by Colin Davey/Evening Standard/Getty Images)

To get his first day’s stock for the stall, he used demobilisation money from the Royal Flying Corp, which he was a part of during World War One.

The name Tesco first came to be as a result of Cohen buying a shipment of tea in 1923 from a man called Thomas Edward Stockwell.

In a nod to his suppliers, the founder combined ‘TES’ with the initial two letters of his surname, culminating in the name that we all recognise today – Tesco.

After experimenting with his first permanent indoor market stall at Tooting in November 1930, Jack Cohen opened the first Tesco shop in September 1931 at 54 Watling Avenue, Burnt Oak, Edgware, Middlesex.

Within a year, Cohen was the proud owner of a hundred stores, thus cementing the Tesco name on the map.

The brand’s evolution from humble corner shop to nationwide supermarket chain is summarised by the Tesco website: “The new format store included a counter service selling cheese, butter and meats weighed by sales assistants.”

Tesco now boasts has shops in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia. It is the market leader of groceries in the UK (where it has a market share of around 28.4%).

Cohen stood down as chairman of Tesco in 1969, and passed away on 24 March 1979 at the age of 80 in Westminster.

Related Links:

People baffled after discovering hidden meaning behind ‘e’ symbol on food packets

People furious after woman refuses to use self-checkout because they’re a ‘job killer’

Shoppers slam ‘selfish’ woman after she takes 60 packs of reduced bacon

Sainsbury’s worker sacked after 20 years for taking bags without paying on self checkout

Topics:

Lifestyle,Shopping,Supermarket,Tesco

RELATED ARTICLES

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

Cars

‘My neighbour fined me £200 for parking in my own drive, so I got my own back in the best way’

By Callum Boyle

People are only just learning what WC toilet sign actually means

Lifestyle

People are only just learning what WC toilet sign actually means

By Ryan Price

Greg Davies says political correctness won’t make him change his comedy

Comedy

Greg Davies says political correctness won’t make him change his comedy

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Mutated tribe develops new gene that allows them to swim underwater for up to five hours

Science

Mutated tribe develops new gene that allows them to swim underwater for up to five hours

By Callum Boyle

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

brain injury

Emilia Clarke missing ‘quite a bit’ of her brain after two aneurysms and is ‘surprised’ she can speak

By Charlie Herbert

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

Catholic Church

People are confused about what the ‘H’ In Jesus H. Christ actually stands for

By Ryan Price

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

ex-boyfriend

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

By Ryan Price

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

Gareth Southgate drops strongest hint yet regarding who will start in England midfield

By Jacob Entwistle

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

euro 2024

Remote workers could face jail time if they enter Euro 2024 office sweepstakes

By Callum Boyle

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

Man Utd make decision on Mauricio Pochettino after Thomas Tuchel meeting

By Harry Warner

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

Joe Hart names ridiculous 5-a-side dream team of players he played alongside for England

By Jacob Entwistle

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

Breaking

Authorities release update on How I Met Your Mother actor who allegedly stabbed ex-girlfriend 20 times

By JOE

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

Liam Neeson

New Liam Neeson thriller dubbed ‘Irish Avengers’ has Netflix viewers hooked

By Charlie Herbert

MORE FROM JOE

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

Heartbreaking story of how Tim Curry was left wheelchair-bound after life-changing event

By Nina McLaughlin

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

Animals

Cat owners need to have their pets microchipped by today or face fine

By Callum Boyle

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

andrew scott

Serial killer thriller labelled ‘one of the best shows Netflix has ever done’

By Charlie Herbert

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

Game of Thrones

Netflix series compared to Game Of Thrones and dubbed ‘one of the best series in history’

By JOE

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

Broadchurch

Netflix viewers can’t get enough of ‘unsettling’ crime series perfect for fans of Broadchurch

By Simon Kelly

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

‘Disturbing’ dark thriller series starring Gillian Anderson is being called a ‘work of art’

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories