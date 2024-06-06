Search icon

Lifestyle

06th Jun 2024

My husband won’t let me see my dying ex-boyfriend one last time

Ryan Price

A Reddit post from a wife who wants to see her ex-boyfriend one last time before he dies, has sparked a lot of debate in the comments section.

In a post entitled, ‘Husband won’t let me see my dying ex’, Reddit user LowClassic8093 asked: “I went no contact with my ex after we got married. I was recently contacted by my ex’s brother because he (ex) has cancer and it’s terminal.

“He’s in hospice,” she continued. “His brother explained to me that one of my ex’s wishes was to talk to me face to face for something important. They both insisted that it had to be done in person.

“He wouldn’t explain what it was because he said he didn’t even know.”

Her husband’s reaction to the request was pretty strong and stonewall.

“I told my husband about this, and he told me absolutely not; I cannot visit him. I understand his feelings about this, but this person is quite literally dying.

“We have to come to a decision, and I don’t know what’s the best thing to do. I’m asking here, and I want to know how other people feel about it.”

The post has thousands of comments and replies, with people sitting on either side of the fence regarding whether the wife is within her rights to go see her ex, or the husband is correct to stop her from doing so.

One user wrote: “This person is dying, what harm in saying goodbye. He was part of her life now she’s chosen you forever.

“She will regret it forever if you don’t let her say goodbye. Trust her. Just my opinion.”

Another commented: “Go, but take your husband with you too for support. Easy.

“Her husband sounds like my man. He would advise against it strongly, but would always let me make up my own mind.

“Doesn’t sound like the husband is controlling or jealous at all, just caring and protective.”

A user by the name of Ramzy had an alternative point of view.

He wrote: “I wonder what mks her keep communication with her ex, anytime you mention ex in any relationship, it trigger something and it depends on what you said about your ex. I didn’t hear her saying let the husband go with her. It’s sad to know his dying but remember to maintain peace in your marriage.”

One other user wrote: “Wow! I’d go in a heart beat. If we all had a chance to say good bye!! I wish I had had that chance and Im happily married.

“I’d encourage my husband to go and say good bye to someone that was important to him.”

Related Links:

Influencer pays woman £15 to jump into lake and runs off when she says she can’t swim

‘I’ve started separating my finances from my husband because he won’t stop giving his parents money’

‘I let a stranger sit at my table in a pub – what he did left me speechless’

Brits should stockpile enough tinned food and water to last three days, government says

Topics:

ex-boyfriend,husband,Lifestyle,Reddit,Wife

RELATED ARTICLES

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

airport

Baggage handler issues warning to people who tie ribbons onto their suitcases

By Ryan Price

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

backlash

Mum sparks backlash for refusing to return her trolley at the supermarket

By Ryan Price

Family left heartbroken after £12,000 cruise holiday cancelled due to social media error

Complaint

Family left heartbroken after £12,000 cruise holiday cancelled due to social media error

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Cruise

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

By Nina McLaughlin

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

England (football)

Gareth Southgate names final 26-man squad for Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

England (football)

Harry Maguire breaks silence on England omission

By Callum Boyle

Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

Jarrad Branthwaite final player axed by Gareth Southgate as England 26-man squad confirmed

By Jacob Entwistle

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

England (football)

Jack Grealish and Harry Maguire cut from England’s Euro 2024 squad

By Callum Boyle

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

Football

Neal Maupay mocks James Maddison after England squad omission

By Callum Boyle

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

England (football)

First footage of Kobbie Mainoo in England training has everyone saying the same thing

By Callum Boyle

MORE FROM JOE

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

Six Premier League clubs forced to sell key players before end of June or face points deduction

By Jacob Entwistle

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

Woman warns against putting feet on dashboard after she lost entire forehead

By Charlie Herbert

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

Premier League

Only one Premier League club voted to scrap VAR ahead of next season

By Charlie Herbert

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

Premier League

Premier League clubs vote to keep VAR next season

By Charlie Herbert

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

England (football)

How to watch every game at Euro 2024 this summer

By Callum Boyle

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

England (football)

Harry Maguire could miss Euro 2024

By Callum Boyle

Load more stories