‘My cousin named her child Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl – the pronunciation has baffled me’

Now that’s a tongue twister if we’ve ever seen one.

A Reddit user has shared the story of how her cousin named her newborn baby a very unusual name with a ‘baffling’ pronounciation.

The redditor, who goes by the username @Notjimhawkins, described her surprise when she heard the name in a popular thread called r/tragedeigh.

She wrote: “My family is what I would call ‘quirky’ because they’re kinda problematic and using the right term would definitely offend them.

“Recently, my cousin gave birth to a baby girl and she shared photos on her Facebook page. She then sent that Facebook post to our family group chat.

“Her daughter’s name is Lylyt Yvyh Yryhl, read as ‘Lilith Eva Uriel’. I was laughing my ass off when I read it and she said she wanted her child to be ‘cool and unique’,” she continued.

“I replied ‘r/tragedeigh‘ and she did not understand it until a younger member of the family explained what my response was.

“She then told me my name is shittier and my parents aren’t creative that’s why I have a ‘basic ass’ name (my parents were in the conversation too, btw).”

The post received over 5,000 responses, and over 40,000 views overall.

One Redditor wrote: “That’s nearly impossible to read and decipher. Your cousin may be livid but you’re absolutely right.”

“I would probably just bluntly say, ‘Sorry, my mother was an idiot,'” another commented.

Other people shared similar stories from their own lives.

“There is a girl named Jqlyn at my work,” one user wrote. “She is part way through getting it legally changed to Jacqueline. The visible disgust when she has to explain that her mother was quirky and had to use her daughter as an accessory to flaunt that is very telling.

“Most of these poor children seem to grow up resenting their parents.”

Other people couldn’t resist cracking a few jokes at the newborn’s expense.

“She sounds like she was named after an eye exam chart,” said one user.

Another joked: “She has a Y making a different sound in all 3 names.”

A user with the handle @Forsaken-Jump-7594 wrote: “This is a name only an author of teenager webnovels about magical aristocrat’s romances could think of.”

One user with the handle @HallowedskullHorror embarked on an essay.

“My parents gave me a ‘unique’ spelling, and all they did was replace what is typically a ‘ph’ in a name with ‘ff,” they wrote.

“As a result, I have suffered a lifetime of having my name be misspelled on important documents in legal and medical situations; on checks; on cards and customized gifts; by f**king family members. I have missed out on major opportunities because assumed spelling of my name resulted in missing letter, emails, calls, because of information on records being wrong. I have faced obstacles in travel, updating paperwork, making appointments, and so on because of misspellings of my name. I resented my name my entire childhood, and went by a series of self-selected or given nicknames well through my teen years, finally settling on a new and chosen name as an adult.

There is nothing kind or loving about choosing a ‘special’ name for a child that will only make their life more difficult, while providing no compensatory value by contributing to connections that may actually help them in life (eg, family, culture). Most of what they have done here is set up their daughter for years upon years of hearing someone struggle to read her name off a list, correcting them, people mispronouncing it anyway (forget them remembering how to spell it without double-checking), people passing on the wrong pronunciation/spelling to others, and being pitied/mocked by adults and children alike.

“I guarantee that there will be parents among her peers who will interfere with their children making friends with her based purely on her name, and not wanting to associate or deal with the parents who would choose such a name for their child,” they added.

“Someone who wants to give their child a ‘special’ name like this should limit it to the middle name, or choose a more conventional spelling at the very least, and/or use it as a primary NICKNAME while retaining a legal name that isn’t going to make their life magnitudes harder and introduce frustrations in all the worst situations to have to deal with misspellings and confusions.”