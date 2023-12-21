Search icon

21st Dec 2023

Mark Zuckerberg is building a bunker to survive the apocalypse

Ryan Grace

Picture a Bond villain type compound in a serene corner of Hawaii.

Mark Zuckerberg is best known as the co-founder and current CEO of Facebook.

The social media mogul is one of the richest men on the planet.

While some might opt for flashy cars and expensive jewellery, the 39-year-old is splashing £212 million on a compound designed to survive the end of the world.

Something you’re not telling us, Mark?

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg attend the 2020 Breakthrough Prize Red Carpet (Photo by Ian Tuttle/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize )

Blast-proof doors, huge underground bunker and fortress-like security…

Yes, that’s right.

Mark Zuckerberg is planning to convert 1,400 acres of unspoilt coast on the Hawaiian island of Kauai into an apocalypse shelter.

It’s going to be complete with top of the range security and a hidden underground bunker.

It’s being projected as one of the most ambitious private construction projects in North American history.

It will see the building not only of two mansions but an entire village of outhouses.

And he’s chosen the north coast of Kauai, the oldest, least developed and most westerly of Hawaii’s main islands, as the perfect spot.

Beautiful aerial view of spectacular Na Pali coast, Kauai, Hawaii (Credit: Getty)

Mark Zuckerberg planning to build paradise within a paradise on Hawaiian coast.

The are is nicknamed the ‘Garden Isle’ because it is covered by tropical rainforest.

Kauai’s highlight is the jaw-dropping Na Pali coast in the north, where towering cliffs plunge into an azure sea (pictured above).

The coast has been used in dozens of films; South Pacific, Jurassic Park and Pirates Of The Caribbean.

The island also played a central role in the Oscar-winning 2011 George Clooney drama, The Descendants.

Ordinary islanders who complain about no longer being able to afford even a modest home on Kauai are unhappy about Zuckerberg’s plans.

This was revealed after public-records applications by technology magazine Wired.

The sprawling compound, which is already under construction includes more than a dozen buildings.

There’s plans to build several guest houses, which have a total of more than 30 bedrooms and bathrooms.

At the centre are two mansions with a total floor area, at 55,000 sq ft, similar to that of an American football pitch.

The two houses boast lifts, offices, conference rooms, and ‘industrial-sized’ kitchens.

Another building will feature a full-size gym, pools, sauna, hot tub, ‘cold plunge’ pool and tennis court.

James Bond villains eat your hearts out!

