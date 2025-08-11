Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

“It’s difficult, because it’s not something you really spring on people as a surprise.”

A man with the UK’s biggest penis has spoken out about the reality of his endowment.

Matt Barr said he first realised he was different while showering for PE, and quickly realised he wasn’t ‘normal’.

His penis, which measures over 12 inches, is more than double the UK’s average size, and he says it has made life difficult when it comes to dating.

“It’s difficult, because it’s not something you really spring on people as a surprise, because it just does scare people away generally,” he told This Morning.

“But obviously [you don’t want to be] creepy and bring it up too early. [So] how you start that conversation?”

Barr also claimed that he was once on a date, but soon found that the woman he was seeing had an ‘ulterior motive’ and was looking to get him to appear on OnlyFans to make some cash.

The 40-year-old said dating isn’t the only area of life where being so well endowed becomes a hinderance.

He explained that once he was kicked out of a yoga class because people thought he was aroused.

“I was wearing a very baggy shirt and shorts [but because of the] yoga positions, people just got the wrong idea,” Barr explained.

“And that’s the way it sometimes goes, but you can you can dress normally, baggy clothing, and it’s not too difficult.”

Barr went on to explain that having such a big penis has been so troublesome for him that he has even explored surgery options to reduce its size.

“I have looked into this – it’s very expensive surgery, it costs about £15,000 roughly,” he said.

“It’s not done very often. It’s only done normally, in the cases of tumours and things like that. In the case of normal function, it’s not common.”

Barr said that, despite being a shy individual, he is ‘trying to dispel some of the stigmas’ around intimate topics.

“I don’t see why there’s any difference talking about this and talking about your breasts or any other bodily part…it’s not sexualised. It’s just a fact of life,” he said.