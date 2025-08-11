Search icon

Lifestyle

11th Aug 2025

Man with UK’s biggest penis says it’s difficult to find love

JOE

“It’s difficult, because it’s not something you really spring on people as a surprise.”

A man with the UK’s biggest penis has spoken out about the reality of his endowment.

Matt Barr said he first realised he was different while showering for PE, and quickly realised he wasn’t ‘normal’.

His penis, which measures over 12 inches, is more than double the UK’s average size, and he says it has made life difficult when it comes to dating.

“It’s difficult, because it’s not something you really spring on people as a surprise, because it just does scare people away generally,” he told This Morning.

“But obviously [you don’t want to be] creepy and bring it up too early. [So] how you start that conversation?”

Barr also claimed that he was once on a date, but soon found that the woman he was seeing had an ‘ulterior motive’ and was looking to get him to appear on OnlyFans to make some cash.

The 40-year-old said dating isn’t the only area of life where being so well endowed becomes a hinderance.

He explained that once he was kicked out of a yoga class because people thought he was aroused.

“I was wearing a very baggy shirt and shorts [but because of the] yoga positions, people just got the wrong idea,” Barr explained.

“And that’s the way it sometimes goes, but you can you can dress normally, baggy clothing, and it’s not too difficult.”

Barr went on to explain that having such a big penis has been so troublesome for him that he has even explored surgery options to reduce its size.

“I have looked into this – it’s very expensive surgery, it costs about £15,000 roughly,” he said.

“It’s not done very often. It’s only done normally, in the cases of tumours and things like that. In the case of normal function, it’s not common.”

Barr said that, despite being a shy individual, he is ‘trying to dispel some of the stigmas’ around intimate topics.

“I don’t see why there’s any difference talking about this and talking about your breasts or any other bodily part…it’s not sexualised. It’s just a fact of life,” he said.

Topics:

Health,men's health,Penis,Sex and Relationships

RELATED ARTICLES

Former Olympian reveals why athletes have so much sex during the games

2024 Olympics

Former Olympian reveals why athletes have so much sex during the games

By Charlie Herbert

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

bald

Doctors warn that common drink loved by millions may cause hair loss

By Ava Keady

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

Diet

Horrifying X-ray shows tapeworms breeding inside man’s body after he made vital kitchen error

By Nina McLaughlin

MORE FROM JOE

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

Cancer

You need to ejaculate this many times in a month to prevent prostate cancer, experts say

By Dan Seddon

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

couples

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

By Dan Seddon

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

celebrity

Freddie Mercury’s ‘secret daughter’ speaks out for first time about her late father

By Dan Seddon

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

London

UK’s adults-only soft play centre has boozy slushies and retro arcade

By Charlie Herbert

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

Inheritance

‘I resent my parents for burning through money that should be my inheritance’

By JOE

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

masturbation

Surprising percentage of people that masturbate at work has been revealed

By JOE

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

Annabelle

Family of Annabelle doll owners issue terrifying statement after Matt Rife buys it

By Dan Seddon

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

Cristiano Ronaldo announces he is engaged to partner Georgina Rodriguez

By Joseph Loftus

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

BBC

A legendary mystery thriller is among the movies on TV tonight

By Sammi Minion

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

News

Number of people identifying as graysexual on the rise – here’s what it means

By Sammi Minion

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

All you need to know about My Chemical Romance presale tickets for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

America

Donald Trump declares ‘public safety emergency’ in Washington DC

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt let his 105-year-old neighbour live in his $40m home rent free until his death

By Nina McLaughlin

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

Affiliate

Wet Leg announce more dates on their 2025 UK tour – how to get tickets

By Jonny Yates

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

sensitive

Woman’s face ‘falls off’ after horrific reaction to taking ibuprofen

By JOE

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

Football

The FootballJOE Quiz #37: Famous faces

By Sammi Minion

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

Arsenal

QUIZ: Name these Man Utd and Arsenal 2000s players ahead of Premier League season opener

By JOE

This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows

Affiliate

This is how to still get Gorillaz tickets for their London shows

By Jonny Yates

Load more stories