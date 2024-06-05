Search icon

Lifestyle

05th Jun 2024

Man purchases flat on cruise ship because it’s cheaper than ones in his hometown

Nina McLaughlin

The housing crisis pushes people to all sorts of lengths

One man has come up with a creative solution for dealing with the housing crisis.

Rather than hedging his bets and attempting to buy a traditional on-land residence in his hometown of San Diego, Austin Wells has decided to purchase a flat onboard a cruise ship.

While speaking to CNBC, Wells explained that he has spent $300,000 (£238,000) on a studio onboard the MV Narrative.

For this price, he gets to lease the space for 12 years, and gets access to amenities onboard, including a private gym, farmer’s market, medical amenities and private kitchens.

He will also be able to make use of the ship’s 24-hour room service, school, library, bank, cinema, swimming pool and the 20 different eateries onboard.

Although the boat is still under construction and won’t be setting sail until 2025, it is set to host 500 apartments and rooms.

In Wells’ space, he is due to have 237 square feet of space, which will include a desk, shower room, pantry and foldaway bed.

“The thing that most excites me is I don’t have to upend my daily routine, in order to go see the world,” Wells said.

“My working hours will be shifted towards evenings, nights and very early mornings, but that does open up the ability for me to see a city midday to afternoon.”

The 28-year-old continued: “This is probably the first time ever that there is even the ability to have a standard job and even consider working and living from a floating apartment complex.”

The Sun reports that Wells’ plan does in fact work out cheaper than renting in his home city.

The outlet says a flat in San Diego can set you back $2,500 (£1,980) per month, whereas a room onboard the MV Narrative costs just $2,000 (£1,587) per month.

WATCH: We Asked Scots If They’re Proud To Be British

Related links:

Couple spend year and a half on cruise because it’s cheaper than a retirement home

Man lives on cruise ship for 300 days a year because it’s cheaper than renting and bills

Taylor Swift themed cruise is setting sail this year

‘I went on a 2,000 person nude cruise – this is what it’s like’

Topics:

Cruise,Holidays,Housing

RELATED ARTICLES

Family left heartbroken after £12,000 cruise holiday cancelled due to social media error

Complaint

Family left heartbroken after £12,000 cruise holiday cancelled due to social media error

By Ryan Price

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud’s advice for first-time buyers in the UK is ‘move to Germany’

By Charlie Herbert

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

annual leave

Millennials are taking ‘quiet holidays’ from work instead of asking for time off

By Ryan Price

MORE FROM JOE

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

Cruise ship

People ‘terrified’ after man drops GoPro under cruise ship and discovers what’s underneath

By Callum Boyle

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

restaurant

Restaurant takes legal action against diner over $3,000 waitress tip

By Charlie Herbert

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

Family

Mum says she should be allowed to go through her kids phones because she pays for them

By Charlie Herbert

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

infidelity

Groom shocks wedding by playing video of his bride cheating with her brother-in-law

By JOE

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

Stag Do

The average stag party now costs £1,500 per person

By Jack Peat

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

iPhone

WhatsApp users furious after ‘jarring’ change made to app

By Ryan Price

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

#FootballJOEQuiz

JOE Quiz: Name all four players to score in every minute of a match

By Callum Boyle

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

Alcohol

Aldi launches beer pump for £25 that pours the perfect Guinness pint

By Ryan Price

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

One of the most gruesome movies ever is getting a surprise TV reboot

By Stephen Porzio

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

Football

Man United to ban staff from eating in players’ canteen 

By Callum Boyle

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

Dead

Woman who was declared dead at hospice found alive in funeral home

By Ryan Price

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on return to management

By Jacob Entwistle

MORE FROM JOE

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

crime drama

Fans of Kin urged to watch gritty gangland drama labelled ‘best Irish show of all time’

By Charlie Herbert

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

Apple

Apple declares one of its most popular iPhones ‘obsolete’

By Ryan Price

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

England

Steven Gerrard reveals two England teammates he ‘pretended to like’

By Callum Boyle

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler sends Jennifer Aniston flowers every year for Mother’s Day due to her fertility struggles

By Charlie Herbert

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

Brexit

Woman charged with assault after throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

By JOE

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

Gareth Southgate handed huge boost as England star nears return from injury

By Jacob Entwistle

Load more stories