Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

‘Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win’

Oh we’ve all been there haven’t we? You see an opportunity and just have to try it out only to find yourself in dire straits mere seconds later.

This was the case on board a flight to Vietnam recently when a Singaporean man decided to see if he could fit his hand through the plane’s cup holder which he could.

The bad news was, he couldn’t get it back out again.

Like a child with his head stuck between park railings, panic set in from the 29-year-old, now known as Abraham De Laure, as he tried pitiful to tear his hand out.

Using all of his might, the man’s face becomes one of total embarrassment and horror, as he realises that it won’t budge.

In a video shared to TikTok, which now has more than half a million views, De Laure begs his friend not to call over the flight attendant (don’t tell mum, springs to mind).

Next thing the flight attendant’s there as De Laure’s friend tells her what happened.

The flight attendant who finds the matter simply hilarious is told to get some butter to help lubricate his hand and free it, but then she remembers, they have no butter on board.

The video concludes with De Laure trying once more to force his hand out of the prying hole to no avail.

Cut to black.

Speaking to Singaporean publication Mothership, De Laure said that the whole thing lasted around ten minutes.

He said: “Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win. I was relieved that it got out.”

De Laure later told Insider that his hand was bruised afterwards, and that he was surprised Kuna’s videos has received so much interest.

“We didn’t think that people would be so invested in it,” he said.

