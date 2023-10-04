Search icon

Lifestyle

04th Oct 2023

Man gets hand stuck in cup holder on flight after seeing if it would fit

Joseph Loftus

‘Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win’

Oh we’ve all been there haven’t we? You see an opportunity and just have to try it out only to find yourself in dire straits mere seconds later.

This was the case on board a flight to Vietnam recently when a Singaporean man decided to see if he could fit his hand through the plane’s cup holder which he could.

The bad news was, he couldn’t get it back out again.

Like a child with his head stuck between park railings, panic set in from the 29-year-old, now known as Abraham De Laure, as he tried pitiful to tear his hand out.

Using all of his might, the man’s face becomes one of total embarrassment and horror, as he realises that it won’t budge.

@kdarshen

Indeed a great way to fly #singaporeairlines #flysq #agreatwaytofly #bestie

♬ bunyi asal – haa – haa

In a video shared to TikTok, which now has more than half a million views, De Laure begs his friend not to call over the flight attendant (don’t tell mum, springs to mind).

Next thing the flight attendant’s there as De Laure’s friend tells her what happened.

The flight attendant who finds the matter simply hilarious is told to get some butter to help lubricate his hand and free it, but then she remembers, they have no butter on board.

The video concludes with De Laure trying once more to force his hand out of the prying hole to no avail.

Cut to black.

Speaking to Singaporean publication Mothership, De Laure said that the whole thing lasted around ten minutes.

He said: “Basically, I let my intrusive thoughts win. I was relieved that it got out.”

De Laure later told Insider that his hand was bruised afterwards, and that he was surprised Kuna’s videos has received so much interest.

“We didn’t think that people would be so invested in it,” he said.

Related links:

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

High school teacher put on leave after officials discover her OnlyFans

By Joseph Loftus

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

Football

Vinicius Jr reveals how he persuaded Jude Bellingham to join Real Madrid

By Callum Boyle

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

Food

Customers spark debate over whether dining and dashing is ok after waiting an hour for the bill

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Halifax says customers who don’t like staff pronoun badges can close their accounts

gender

Halifax says customers who don’t like staff pronoun badges can close their accounts

By Steve Hopkins

Mum makes ‘sex starter kit’ for teen sons that covers everything from dry humping to squirting

Sex

Mum makes ‘sex starter kit’ for teen sons that covers everything from dry humping to squirting

By Steve Hopkins

Vegan ‘almost in tears’ after eating Burger King nugget made of chicken

chicken nugget

Vegan ‘almost in tears’ after eating Burger King nugget made of chicken

By Charlie Herbert

Love Island dream job: Here’s how to get paid to watch the reality show

Alcohol

Love Island dream job: Here’s how to get paid to watch the reality show

By Kieran Galpin

Couple live on cruise ships full time because it’s cheaper than paying a mortgage

bills

Couple live on cruise ships full time because it’s cheaper than paying a mortgage

By Charlie Herbert

Mancunian with no penis to undergo operation to make one out of his arm (Video)

Health

Mancunian with no penis to undergo operation to make one out of his arm (Video)

By JOE

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

Hygiene

Woman cleaned boyfriend’s manhood every week to clear ’20 years of build up’

By JOE

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

2030 World Cup set to be played across three continents

By Callum Boyle

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

Andre Onana

David De Gea uploads cryptic social media post after Onana error

By Callum Boyle

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

Christmas

Incredibly violent trailer drops for film labelled ‘John Wick at Christmas’

By Rory Cashin

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

Euro 2028

Abandoned stadium covered in weeds set to host Euro 2028 matches

By Callum Boyle

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran said he couldn’t see after smoking with Snoop Dogg

By Joseph Loftus

MORE FROM JOE

8 valid reasons why Steven Gerrard (and everyone else) might dislike El-Hadji Diouf

El-Hadji Diouf

8 valid reasons why Steven Gerrard (and everyone else) might dislike El-Hadji Diouf

By Carl Kinsella

Livid Mourinho tries to enter the referee’s room and is sent off

Chelsea

Livid Mourinho tries to enter the referee’s room and is sent off

By JOE

Chelsea defender apologises to Anthony Martial after Old Trafford stalemate

Anthony Martial

Chelsea defender apologises to Anthony Martial after Old Trafford stalemate

By Kevin McGillicuddy

Maisie Williams offers out Liam Payne by adding him to Arya Stark’s kill list

Arya Stark

Maisie Williams offers out Liam Payne by adding him to Arya Stark’s kill list

By Oli Dugmore

Disney buys Fox for $52 billion and The Simpsons even predicted that

Movies

Disney buys Fox for $52 billion and The Simpsons even predicted that

By Paul Moore

How it feels to be a Muslim in the first week of the #MuslimBan

America

How it feels to be a Muslim in the first week of the #MuslimBan

By Nooruddean Choudry

Load more stories