‘I’m a mum of 12 and I’m sick of B&M’s Christmas stuff – I can’t afford it’

A mum of 12 has been left irritated after discovering Christmas stock in B&M already claiming that it’s too early to be spending money on presents.

Family vlogger, Zoe Sullivan, and her husband Ben live in a six bedroom house with their twelve children in Burghead, Moray.

Zoe frequently takes to YouTube and Instagram to share tips, hints, and vlogs about every day family life on their channels.

In a video shared earlier this week, Zoe claims that she had called into B&M looking for “a couple of things”, but “came out with a lot of stuff that we didn’t go in for”.

Zoe explained that she picked up a few things for her son Joseph’s fifth birthday such as Spiderman games and toys, as well some cleaning supplies, snacks, and Tupperware for the family’s new home.

While she was delighted with all she picked up on the family outing, Zoe says she was not too impressed to find numerous Christmas items in store already.

Zoe feels that it’s too early for Christmas presents as the 25 is still four months away. She said: “It gets earlier and earlier and earlier every year. You have to be early because by the time Christmas comes B&M is is cleared out, there’s nothing left.”

She added: “I know going back a few years for us we couldn’t really get the stuff early because we didn’t have the money until much closer to Christmas

“So you end up missing out because they bring the stuff in so early now.

“And that’s a little bit annoying because you can’t always afford the stuff back in August, especially when you’ve just spent however much getting the kids back to school.

“We do kind of start thinking about Christmas as soon as they’ve gone back to school but it’s not always affordable to be able to do it as soon as they’ve gone back to school.

“So it’s a little bit, it is really early.”

