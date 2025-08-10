Search icon

10th Aug 2025

Happy couples are less likely to share photos of their partner on social media, study says

Dan Seddon

Why are you comparing yourselves to others on there?

Research conducted at the University of Kansas has revealed that happy couples are less likely to show off on social media.

Surveying more than 300 relationships, the study asked participants questions regarding their romances in addition to their activity on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Per Pubity, the researchers found that those couples who are always posting are more likely to compare their relationship to others – leading to damaging pangs of insecurity and jealousy.

Partnerships who don’t upload many pictures conducively reported that they felt less pressure to have the ‘perfect’ relationship, meaning they are much happier and authentic in the grand scheme of things.

Above view image of beautiful couple in love dating outdoors at the park on a sunny day. Couple lying on the blanket smiling and looking to each other with love. Valentine day. Happy relationship See Less (Adobe Stock/iuricazac)

Meanwhile, over in the intimacy department, it’s been found that the ideal amount of sex you should be having as a couple is once per week.

Over a three-month period, researchers got a number of couples to double the frequency that they slipped under the sheets together. Fascinatingly, the results showed that this did not increase their happiness levels.

As for why, they theorised that this frequency upgrade led to a decrease in enjoyment and desire to even have sex.

Speaker company Sonos also delved into its own sexual research back in 2016, to find out if couples listening to music together had them tearing each other’s clothes off.

30,000 people across eight countries, including USA, Canada and Britain, were involved, and thanks to data collected by iBeacon, iPhones and Apple Watches, Sonos was able to observe what happened when people cranked up the tunes.

Those who listened to music out loud with their partners had 67% more sex than those who listened least.

couples,pictures,Relationships,Romance,Sex,Sex & Relationships,Social Media

