‘Face of Jack the Ripper’ revealed after police discovery

It could be the only true likeness of London’s most notorious serial killer The ‘face of Jack the Ripper’ has been discovered after police went searching through a collection of old stuff.

One of the most notorious serial killers in British history, Jack the Ripper terrorised the streets of London in 1888. He is known to have killed at least five female sex workers in the Whitechapel area – Mary Ann ‘Polly’ Nichols, Annie Chapman, Elizabeth Stride, Catherine Eddowes and Mary Jane Kelly – with each of his victims having had their throat cut and being mutilated in a way that led police to believe the murderer had a knowledge of human anatomy.

Now, an impression of Jack the Ripper’s face has been found chiselled into the wooden walking stick of the detective who was investigating him. Detective Frederick Abberline became consumed by the case and had the only known facial composite of Jack The Ripper etched onto his walking cane. But he was taken off the case after failing to catch the murderer.

The cane was discovered again after staff went searching through an archive collection at the College of Policing headquarters in Ryton, West Midlands. For years the cane had been stored at the Police College in Bramshill, Hampshire, and was feared lost when the institution was shut in 2015.

A spokesperson for the institution said two members of staff found the cane whilst searching through the stuff left over after Bramshill closed.