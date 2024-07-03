100-year-old woman who works 6 days a week shares the reason behind her long life

She attributes her good health to regularly consuming six foods.

A 100-year-old woman, who works 50 hours every week, has shared the secret behind her long and healthy life.

Miriam Todd, from New Jersey, works six days a week at the office of her family’s furniture store, and insists she has no plans to retire.

Born in 1924, Todd began working at Nehlig’s Furniture — founded by her mother and father in 1929 — for a few years in the 1940s before she got married.

Then, she was a stay-at-home mother until 1975, and then picked up her role in the furniture store again.

Todd was married for 51 years before her husband passed away in 1995. She continues to drive, does all the grocery shopping and cooks everything from scratch for both her and her son.

The six foods she cites as being key to her longevity are tomato, courgette, sauerkraut, pepper, cucumber and yellow squash.

Todd focuses on consuming fresh and organic produce and doesn’t eat fried foods or fast food. She also generally avoids alcohol and has never smoked.

Other than visiting an eye specialist for macular degeneration, she hasn’t been to a doctor in years.

She told Today: “I try and eat right, sleep right and live right.”

Her granddaughter added: “She’s very conscientious about getting her fruits and vegetables,” and “her plate is always multi-colored.”

The 100-year-old likes to swim in the family pool and work in the yard. Her job also means she’s active all day, walking up and down stairs, between offices or working in the furniture store showroom if she’s needed there.

Speaking about her desire to continue work, she said: “I can’t say I’m working when I enjoy what I’m doing, so I feel guilty if I say I’m working.

“It’s not for everybody, but it works well for me,” she added. “My mother was the same way. In fact, she died here in the office, sitting here doing her work. She was past 80 and she died sitting at her desk. So I said if that’s God’s will for my life, so be it.

“My husband was forced to retire because of his health, and he enjoyed every minute of it. He loved it. I just would not be happy being at home full time.”

Todd also credits her “optimistic outlook” on life as one of the reasons why she remains so happy and healthy.

She recognised that life is “very hard” for young people nowadays, and said her only advice to them would be to save if possible.

“If I could get them to be thinking more about saving instead of spending with a credit card,” she said.

“I don’t like credit card debt… I don’t own a credit card.”

Todd celebrated her 100th birthday last month, and revealed that a customer brought a chocolate cake decorated with tiny furniture on top to the store in her honor.