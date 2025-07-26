James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

“I’m quite relaxed about it”

Broadcaster James Whale has told listeners that he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ after being put in a hospice.

25 years ago, the former talkSPORT presenter and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was diagnosed with cancer of the kidney, yet despite seemingly making a full recovery the disease had spread to his brain, spine and lungs by 2020.

On the latest episode of his and wife Nadine Lamont-Brown’s podcast Tales of the Whales, which was released yesterday (July 25), the 74-year-old announced that he’s hanging up the microphone due to his health.

“I’m in a hospice. I probably won’t be here next week,” he said, barely whispering. “I’m fine. I’ve got so many drugs in me, I can’t feel a thing.

“A lot of people get really upset when someone is going to die. I’m the person who’s going to die and I’m quite relaxed about it,” Whale went on to admit.

James Whale enters the Celebrity Big Brother house on July 28, 2016 in Borehamwood, England (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Nadine suggested on air that her husband had “perked up” since arriving at the hospice, changing his medications in order to be “more lucid”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, said they’d been crying a lot and reading sweet messages sent by their listenership.

Bidding goodbye to the fans, Whale told his other half: “We’ve had the best time together, haven’t we? I love you.

“Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way. Who knows what is next, so I can only say, au revoir.”

Back in May, the star revealed to TalkTV’s Ash Gould that his cancer treatment had come to an end.

“It might actually be helping me, you never know, so I don’t let that cloud my judgment – but on the medication I am on, I’m all over the place,” he noted.

“I’m hoping to go on for another few weeks, few months, but as soon as I can’t do the show anymore, I won’t.”

Whale also previously told Lizzie Cundy that if he made it to Christmas 2025, he’d be “exceptionally lucky”.