Search icon

Health

26th Jul 2025

James Whale says he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ as he moves into hospice

Dan Seddon

“I’m quite relaxed about it”

Broadcaster James Whale has told listeners that he ‘probably won’t be here next week’ after being put in a hospice.

25 years ago, the former talkSPORT presenter and Celebrity Big Brother contestant was diagnosed with cancer of the kidney, yet despite seemingly making a full recovery the disease had spread to his brain, spine and lungs by 2020.

On the latest episode of his and wife Nadine Lamont-Brown’s podcast Tales of the Whales, which was released yesterday (July 25), the 74-year-old announced that he’s hanging up the microphone due to his health.

“I’m in a hospice. I probably won’t be here next week,” he said, barely whispering. “I’m fine. I’ve got so many drugs in me, I can’t feel a thing.

“A lot of people get really upset when someone is going to die. I’m the person who’s going to die and I’m quite relaxed about it,” Whale went on to admit.

James Whale enters the Celebrity Big Brother house on July 28, 2016 in Borehamwood, England (Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Nadine suggested on air that her husband had “perked up” since arriving at the hospice, changing his medications in order to be “more lucid”.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, said they’d been crying a lot and reading sweet messages sent by their listenership.

Bidding goodbye to the fans, Whale told his other half: “We’ve had the best time together, haven’t we? I love you.

“Thank you for being a listener. I hope it helps in some way. Who knows what is next, so I can only say, au revoir.”

Back in May, the star revealed to TalkTV’s Ash Gould that his cancer treatment had come to an end.

“It might actually be helping me, you never know, so I don’t let that cloud my judgment – but on the medication I am on, I’m all over the place,” he noted.

“I’m hoping to go on for another few weeks, few months, but as soon as I can’t do the show anymore, I won’t.”

Whale also previously told Lizzie Cundy that if he made it to Christmas 2025, he’d be “exceptionally lucky”.

Topics:

Cancer,celebrity,Celebrity Big Brother,Health,hospice,Illness,Podcast

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

bowel movement

Doctor gives surprising answer to how often you should be having a poo

By Dan Seddon

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

celebrity

Bizarre Trisha Paytas conspiracy theory reignites after Ozzy Osbourne’s death

By Sammi Minion

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish lost over 100,000 followers in an hour after sharing photo to Instagram

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

Botox

Doctors warn of ‘risk of death’ to people injecting Botox into their penises

By Dan Seddon

Man dies after surviving on only beer for a month after his divorce

Alcohol

Man dies after surviving on only beer for a month after his divorce

By Dan Seddon

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

Health

Survey reveals how often most people masturbate – and the results are surprising

By Dan Seddon

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

Death

Man dies after being sucked in MRI machine due to his long metal necklace

By Dan Seddon

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

Death

Prince dies after 20 years in coma following devastating London crash

By Dan Seddon

Abortion rates in England and Wales hit record high of 29%

abortion

Abortion rates in England and Wales hit record high of 29%

By Dan Seddon

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell answers questions about 100 different people in justice department interview

By Sean Crosbie

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

Bus

At least 18 dead after bus plunges 160ft down ravine as rescue mission mounted

By Harry Warner

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyer labels Trump ‘ultimate dealmaker’ after he says he’s ‘allowed to pardon her’

By Sean Crosbie

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

Golf

Rory McIlroy gives all-timer answer when asked where his green jacket is

By Dan Seddon

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

Airplane

US airplane plummets hundreds of feet to avoid British fighter jet, injuring two

By Dan Seddon

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

Donald Trump

South Park creators issue ‘apology’ after Trump episode that left president ‘seething’

By Sean Crosbie

MORE FROM JOE

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

England Women

Chances of an extra bank holiday if England win Women’s Euros Final

By Dan Seddon

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

Foootball

Most infamous ever 20 football moments have been revealed

By Sean Crosbie

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

action

A ‘cool, edgy’ action comedy for the whole family is available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

adult content

Bonnie Blue reveals why you can’t find her full 1,000 men in a day video

By Dan Seddon

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

action

Prime Video has just added one of 2025’s best action shows

By Stephen Porzio

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

Spy

One of 2024’s biggest spy thriller shows gets second life on new streaming service

By Stephen Porzio

Load more stories