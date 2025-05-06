TV presenter James Whale says there’s ‘no cancer treatment he can have anymore’

The TalkTV presenter said his cancer journey is ‘at an end’.

TV presenter James Whale has said there is ‘no cancer treatment he can have anymore’.

The 73-year-old shared an update on his health.

Five years ago, he was diagnosed with stage four kidney cancer, which has since spread to his spine, brain and lungs.

After a stay in intensive care over Christmas, he returned to his long-running show.

The TalkTV presenter has now said that his cancer journey is ‘at an end’.

“I’m at the end of my cancer journey. There is no treatment I can have anymore,” he said to his co-host Ash Gould.

He continued: “I can’t tell you how grateful I am to Talk to actually let me on the air and sit next to Ash, which is a real pain in the butt, but I’ve been doing it for 25 years!”

Whale explained his plans to continue working for as long as he can, saying: “It might actually be helping me, you never know, so I don’t let that cloud my judgment – but on the medication I am on, I’m all over the place.

“I’m hoping to go on for another few weeks, few months but as soon as I can’t do the show anymore, I won’t.”

He was first diagnosed with cancer in 2000 and had one of his kidneys removed.

The disease aggressively returned in 2020.

The presenter receive an MBE last year, after which he admitted his fears of not making it to ‘the end of the year.’