24th Jun 2024

Gin and tonics can help relieve hayfever symptoms, science says

JOE

Goodbye hayfever

For those of you who suffer from hayfever, and always forget to pick up your antihistamines, we’ve found another aid that you may have never thought of before.

While some alcohols are known for causing a rather detrimental effect on those with hay fever, some alcohols boast low sulfites and histamine levels and may actually aid your symptoms somewhat.

According to Elle, if you intend on enjoying the good weather by dining al fresco, you should imbibe on clear spirits like gin and vodka, which are both known for their low levels of sulfites and histamine levels.

Beer, on the other hand, contains ‘histamine’ which is quite literally the opposite of standard hay fever tablets.

Both beer and wine actually contain the exact substance that’s released in your body when you have an allergic reaction. As a result, it can worsen your hay fever (or any other allergic reaction) and even trigger asthma symptoms.

Asthma UK spoke out about this, noting that red wine is particularly bad for hayfever sufferers.

“As well as ethanol (pure alcohol), alcoholic drinks contain a natural food chemical called histamine, which is found at particularly high levels in red wine and some beers.”

However, triggers often change and everybody is different – so if you do think a particular drink is making your symptoms worse, it’s best to avoid it.

But, for those of you who are keen on facing your fears and braving the elements with a drink in hand, it appears that your best option is most certainly a gin and tonic. Go figure.

Alcohol,gin,Sun

