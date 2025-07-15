Search icon

Food

15th Jul 2025

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

JOE

99 flake

It’s definitely not because of how much they cost

A Mr Whippy with a flake, more commonly known as a 99, is one of life’s simple pleasures.

On a hot sunny day, heading to the ice cream van to buy one and cool you down is a great way to unwind.

The one thing people don’t know though is why they’re called 99s.

Given the cost of everything has gone up – I know this as I paid £2 for a 99 the other day – the beloved ice cream doesn’t get it’s name that way.

Where does the name come from?

As many have pointed out, the 99 ice cream did cost 99p many moons ago but the title actually comes from the flake itself.

According to the Cadbury website, the name was given in a bid to appeal to Italian customers back in 1930.

It said: “An ice cream served in a cone with a Flake 99 is the UK’s favourite ice cream.

“In the days of the monarchy in Italy the King had an elite guard consisting of 99 soldiers. Subsequently anything really special or first class was known as ’99’.

“When Cadbury launched its small Flake for ice creams in 1930, the UK ice cream industry was dominated by ex-pat Italians. So, to appeal to Italians we called our superb Flake a ’99’.”

99’s have no doubt been as popular as ever these last few days following the sunny weather and long may it continue!

Topics:

Cadbury,Flake,Food,Ice Cream

RELATED ARTICLES

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

Food

Miller & Carter’s strict dress code that causes customers to be denied entry

By Nina McLaughlin

106-year-old says secret to a long life is having a bowl of custard every day

Asda

106-year-old says secret to a long life is having a bowl of custard every day

By Dan Seddon

McDonald’s are introducing a new Filet-O-Fish burger for the first time in 50 years

Burgers

McDonald’s are introducing a new Filet-O-Fish burger for the first time in 50 years

By Dan Seddon

MORE FROM JOE

UK households told to put A4 sheet of paper in fridge before Saturday

Drink

UK households told to put A4 sheet of paper in fridge before Saturday

By Dan Seddon

Aldi launch exclusive sparkling wine limited to one bottle per customer

Aldi

Aldi launch exclusive sparkling wine limited to one bottle per customer

By Nina McLaughlin

Scientists develop revolutionary cereal that doesn’t go soggy

Breakfast

Scientists develop revolutionary cereal that doesn’t go soggy

By JOE

Someone has created the lasagne burger and we’re here for it

Burger

Someone has created the lasagne burger and we’re here for it

By Nina McLaughlin

People are only just learning why Walkers is called Lays outside of the UK

Crisps

People are only just learning why Walkers is called Lays outside of the UK

By Nina McLaughlin

Domino’s confirms it has axed popular pizza from all UK stores

Business

Domino’s confirms it has axed popular pizza from all UK stores

By Dan Seddon

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

MAFS

Married At First Sight are looking for desperate singles to apply for their new series

By JOE

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

Affiliate

Last minute Usyk vs Dubois tickets available for Wembley Stadium

By Jonny Yates

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

Dementia

Robbie Williams reveals his mum doesn’t recognise him anymore

By Erin McLaughlin

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump teases changing the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Marathon

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Champions League

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

By Sammi Minion

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

Load more stories