People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

It’s definitely not because of how much they cost

A Mr Whippy with a flake, more commonly known as a 99, is one of life’s simple pleasures.

On a hot sunny day, heading to the ice cream van to buy one and cool you down is a great way to unwind.

The one thing people don’t know though is why they’re called 99s.

Given the cost of everything has gone up – I know this as I paid £2 for a 99 the other day – the beloved ice cream doesn’t get it’s name that way.

Where does the name come from?

As many have pointed out, the 99 ice cream did cost 99p many moons ago but the title actually comes from the flake itself.

According to the Cadbury website, the name was given in a bid to appeal to Italian customers back in 1930.

It said: “An ice cream served in a cone with a Flake 99 is the UK’s favourite ice cream.

“In the days of the monarchy in Italy the King had an elite guard consisting of 99 soldiers. Subsequently anything really special or first class was known as ’99’.

“When Cadbury launched its small Flake for ice creams in 1930, the UK ice cream industry was dominated by ex-pat Italians. So, to appeal to Italians we called our superb Flake a ’99’.”

99’s have no doubt been as popular as ever these last few days following the sunny weather and long may it continue!