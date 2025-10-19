Walkers confirm they have permanently axed classic 1980s crisps

Another classic flavour bites the dust

Walkers have left fans heartbroken after confirming that they have axed a classic flavour of crisp that originated in the 1980s.

We all have our go-to choices – from simple Ready Salted to the spicy Thai Sweet Chilli Sensations, the world of crisps is a vast one.

However, the flavour that Walkers have recently decided to discontinue is not one that you often see around.

In a statement, Walkers’ parent company PepsiCo confirmed that the brand had axed the beloved Smith’s Tomato Snaps.

“Smith’s Tomato Snaps have had a great run and will always hold a special place in our history, but evolving our portfolio allows us to focus on making more of the brands and flavours people love,” they wrote.

A spokesperson added: “We know that fans of Snaps will be sad to see them go, and we’d like to thank them for giving the brand their support over the years.”

Tomato Snaps were first launched in the 1980s, and are a curled rectangular shape and had a distinctive spicy tomato taste.

The crisps were produced at Lincoln’s Newark Road factory, which is now largely dedicated to the production of Quavers.

Fans of Snaps will have just a few weeks left to grab all the packs they can, before they are gone for good.

Snack fans have reacted to the news online.

“Are you really discontinuing Tomato Snaps?? Please reconsider,” one person wrote in a plea to Walkers. “I’ve introduced so many people to them and now we have to find a new favourite.”

Another wrote in a message to Walkers: “Is it true you are ditching tomato snaps? I’ve been eating these since they were 2p a packet! What you did wrong was cut back on the flavouring! They used to be incredible along with the cheese ones!”

“These cannot be discontinued, they’re amazing,” a third Snaps fan penned.

While a fourth wrote: “I have been eating these over 35 years they are the best but all good things come to an end.”