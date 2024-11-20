UK’s most expensive cup of coffee costs a whopping £272

Standard Gen Z coffee price

A farm in the UK is selling the UK’s most expensive cup of coffee and it only costs £272 – bargain.

The expensive cup of joe is being sold by Mossgiel Farm and is of the flat white variety, containing espresso and steamed milk from the Mossgiel Farm which is in Mauchline, Ayrshire, Scotland.

This latest arrival in the extortionate coffee market has overtaken the previous leader which was located at Shot London which cost £265 made with Japanese Typica beans and served in an elaborate gold-plated V60.

At first glance you might be stunned to see the astronomical price, however, it is important to note one certain caveat that comes with the cost which separates this coffee from its luxury English counterpart.

One £272 coffee from Mossgiel Farm comes with 34 shares in the farm which is looking to raise funds for a state-of-the-art, zero-waste dairy facility which is claimed will give the farm the backing needed to revolutionise the way we consume milk.

In effect, owner Bryce Cunningham is offering shares in his farm with a cup of coffee thrown in.

Cunningham was the only dairy CEO to accept an invitation to go head-to-head with Oatly in a debate about the sustainability of farming on Reddit.

The farmer said: “Sometimes it takes a little shock factor to make people think differently. This coffee costs nearly 80 times the price of an average flat white in the UK – but it’s much more than just a lovely drink.

“You’re investing in a sustainable future for farming and joining a movement that’s changing the dairy industry. We know it sounds crazy, but when you break it down, it’s a pretty good deal. How much is the future of farming worth?”

He added: “Young people are often criticised for spending too much on flat whites – but on the most part they are driven by purpose and a desire to make a difference.

“We are so grateful to the 290 people who have backed us so far, and want more people to join our herd, to help us make a difference in an industry controlled by ‘Big Dairy’, by reducing plastic waste, using renewable energy, and prioritising animal welfare.”

The flat white will be available in 13 cafes across the country as Scotland’s coffee scene rallies behind Mossgiel Farm’s crowdfunding campaign.

The farm became the first UK dairy to eliminate single-use plastics and the farm’s Cow with Calf programme allows cows to raise their calves naturally, rejecting industry practices that separate calves from their mothers at birth.

For those who find £272 a bit steep for their morning coffee, Mossgiel’s offers a range of investment opportunities starting at just £8, allowing anyone to get involved and support the farm’s mission and also see rewards.

For more information on Mossgiel’s crowdfunding campaign and to sign up for the £272 flat white, visit Crowdcube.