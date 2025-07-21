Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

For a limited time only

Australian snack specialist Arnott’s Biscuit Holdings has brought its sweet and salty Tim Tams to supermarket chain Tesco.

News of them landing on UK shelves came via Instagram last week, with the Tim Tams official channel announcing: “That’s Right! Sweet & Salty is landing in the UK this week. From Wednesday you can find our brand new flavour exclusively in @Tesco.

“This *delicious* flavour combines the best of our sweet chocolate coating and cream filling with Australia’s #1 cracker to add the perfect salty balance. Only for a limited time.”

The sweet and salty combo, which sells for £2.50 in Tesco, originally emerged as an April Fools’ social media prank before popularity amongst customers gave Arnott’s the perfect excuse to bring them to life.

Responding to the big UK announcement, one fan wrote: “no wayyyyyy, I need to try theseeee”.

“Ooo what a cool flavour! I love a bit of sweet and salty!!!” and “I can’t wait to try these x,” read two more reactions.

Tim Tam international marketing manager Talyah Falabella had this to say in a statement: “Tim Tam has been Australia’s favourite chocolatey biscuit for over 60 years, and we’re excited to bring this new, even more irresistible flavour combination to the UK.

“This biscuit was originally inspired by an April Fools’ prank on social that went viral. The demand from consumers to make this into a real product was so high we just had to make it a reality. Tim Tam Sweet & Salty provides the ultimate indulgence for sweet and salty lovers to enjoy by combining 2 favourite flavours together to create one irresistible biscuit.”

This beloved biscuit – which is traditionally nibbled at two opposite corners and dunked in a brew; allowing you to slurp on its hot creamy insides – finally came to British shores in March 2024, six decades since they were first launched in Australia.

Up until now though, only the original, dark chocolate, and chewy caramel variations have been available to buy.