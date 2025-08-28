Search icon

28th Aug 2025

The Ninja device that’s actually better than an air fryer

Stephen Hurrell

The Ninja slow cooker

‘Absolute value for money’

A Ninja kitchen appliance has been named as the best kitchen device in the world by users – and it could be a better option than an air fryer.

The Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker is a slow cooker but it can also be used as a cast iron skillet, saucepan, hob, roasting pan and you can even bake bread in the versatile kitchen appliance.

Shoppers are labelling the cooker a game changer with one labelling it “one of the best kitchen appliances I own” and at £112 in a major Amazon sale, it is also a fraction of the price of an air fryer. 

The cooker can be used to slow cook stews, soups, roasts but the hob-like function means food can be cooked on the cast iron skillet quickly.

The PossibleCooker can also be used to bake cakes and bread, as well as meat and vegetables, while a heating function can be used to keep dishes warmer for longer.

Customers have said it ‘makes cooking so much easier and enjoyable’. (Amazon)

One reviewer said: “Okay, just ditch your old slow cooker now, and buy this PossibleCooker. I bought this for my husband we LOVE it! It is so versatile! One of the things we hated with our old slow cooker, was having to brown meat in one pan before putting in the slow cooker – in the PossibleCooker, you can saute/sear right in the cooker and then just add the rest of the ingredients as needed!”

Another added: “Literally the BEST slow cooker ever! Absolute value for money considering it has many more options than standard slow cookers. Makes cooking so much easier and enjoyable.”

The cooker comes with multi-functionality including the ability to cook from the base, side or steam food. It can be used to quickly cook food or set to a slow setting that means you can slow cook your meal while you go to work.

The top doubles as a serving dish and there is a spoon attached for serving dishes. 

Amazon has cut the price of the Ninja Foodi PossibleCooker from £150 to £112. You can get the deal here.

