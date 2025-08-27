Fans rave about XL Ninja air fryer dupe that’s almost half price in rare deal

The air fryer is just £50

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Ninja air fryers are the undisputed king of the budget kitchen trend but you will pay a price for quality.

An XL Ninja air fryer costs £270 for the double stacked 9.5-litre option, which can cook six portions using eight different cooking options despite the compact stacked design.

Shoppers have spotted a family-size 9-litre Ninja alternative that promises to cook large meals quickly and efficiently at a fraction of the price of the Ninja version.

The Keplin air fryer features dual trays, which means you can cook two portions of food separately, and it costs just £51 in the latest half price Amazon sale.

The deal is available here and cuts the usual £100 price in half in one of the biggest kitchen bargains of the year.

The air fryer offers six different functions including air frying, roast, dehydrate and crisp for every type of meal. It comes with an online guide and recipe ideas, and uses 85% less oil than traditional frying.

The energy-efficient air fryer is an ideal buy if you want to start using a larger air fryer but do not want to splash out on a top-of-the-range Ninja air fryer straight away.

Shoppers have praised the Keplin option. One said: “This air fryer is absolutely brilliant. It cooks my food really fast and come out really crispy. Easy to to use and clean. I highly recommend this. It’s a large size as well.”

Another, who has been using one for five months, added: “I love this piece of kit. Having had a single one of these that finally gave up, I wanted a double one and this is superb. I love the digital display. love that you can time the meal in both halves to finish at the same time.”

Other have compared it to Ninja in their reviews, with one saying “just as good as a ninja”, and another said “I also have a ninja but honestly this one cooked more effective”.

However some said the air fryer does not feel as premium as a Ninja but does a good job as a low cost alternative, and at half price it means it is even more of a bargain for a short time only.

You can buy the air fryer here.