Shoppers fuming as Quality Street make huge change to beloved box of chocolates

“They’ll be empty by 2035.”

With summer now over, it’s fair that all eyes are turning towards Christmas, and one of the best things about the festive season in particular: chocolate.

However, choccy lovers have been left unhappy after Quality Street made a big change to their boxes of treats.

Nestlé has revealed that they have reduced the size of their tubs once again.

Tubs of Quality Street will have six fewer sweets in this year, with the weight of a box being reduced from 600g to 550g.

This means that the number of chocolates in a box will be reduced from roughly 63 to 57.

The price of a box remains roughly the same, though, with shoppers paying around £5 to £6 in most major supermarkets.

Tom Church, co-founder of LatestDeals.co.uk, told The Sun: “At this rate, the tub will quite literally be empty by 2035.

“The shrinking Quality Street tub has become a Christmas tradition. The lights go up, the carols play, the chocolates shrink.

“At this point, I think I would rather pop an empty cracker. Quality Street? More like a cul-de-sac of disappointment.”

A spokesperson for Nestlé responded to the outrage.

“Each year we introduce a new Quality Street range with formats, sizes, weights and RRPs based on a range of factors including the cost of manufacturing, ingredients and transport and the preferences of our customers and consumers,” they said.

“We think our 2025 range and pricing is competitive with a good variety of choice for Quality Street fans. Final prices are at the discretion of individual retailers.”