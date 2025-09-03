Major supermarket slashes price of tub of Quality Streets to just £2.95

It’s the perfect opportunity to stock up for Christmas

A major supermarket has slashed the price of a tub of Quality Streets to just £2.95.

The price of the iconic tubs has been slashed in Tesco stores across the UK.

It’s only September, but dare we call this the perfect opportunity to stock up for Christmas.

The bargain is only available to clubcard users; otherwise, you pay the regular £7 per tub.

Additionally, the tub on offer is the 600g size, a rare find since Nestlé lowered the size to 550g.

The new tub has approximately 57 chocolates, down from 63.

Last week, a spokesperson for Nestlé explained, “Each year we introduce a new Quality Street range with formats, sizes, weights and RRPs based on a range of factors including the cost of manufacturing, ingredients and transport and the preferences of our customers and consumers.”

The 600g tub is currently sold out online, so you’ll have to make your way to your local Tesco for the bargain.

The offer was shared in the Extreme Couponing and Bargains UK group, with many praising the find.

One group member joked there would be ‘no chance’ the chocolates wouldn’t be eaten by Christmas.

Compared to other supermarkets, Sainsbury’s offers the 550g tub for £7, with Morrisons charging the same.

ASDA sells the same-sized product for £4.68, so the deal is definitely worth chasing!