23rd Sep 2025

Nearly one in ten Brits cook pizza in the toaster

JOE

Fish fingers, bacon – and even steak – are the wackiest things people have prepared in their toaster

A poll of 2,000 adults shone a light on the weird and wonderful things they’ve cooked in the appliance – including potato waffles (21 per cent) and pizza (nine per cent).

And one in 25 have even gone as far as trying to cook a steak in theirs, with seven per cent also using them to cook a burger.

With the average toaster owners using the gadget four times per week, 38 per cent admit to experiencing a toaster fail when attempting to cook something other than bread.

The research was commissioned by Ginsters ahead of the launch of its new Pastry Toastie, designed to go straight into the toaster and be ready to eat hot in just four minutes.

Sarah Babb at the brand said: “The toaster is a staple in many kitchens and has been for years.

“A busy lifestyle often means people want both taste and convenience, and the toaster is loved for its speed and ease.”

Among those who reported a toaster fail, one person blew a fuse and plunged their home into darkness, while others have experienced the contents catching fire when cooking.

Despite this, 72 per cent have used their toaster to make things other than toast.

Speed is the main reason for using one, with 53 per cent saying they want to make food quickly, and one in 10 use it to experiment with new ideas.

Confidence in their ability to cook non-bread items in their appliance counts for 33 per cent of respondents who have one, with 31 per cent of them believe it’s the most convenient way to heat food.

Almost a third (30 per cent) think more foods should be designed to be cooked in a toaster, and 26 per cent feel the appliance is underrated.

The research, carried out via OnePoll, also revealed speed and convenience (43 per cent), food quality and affordability (both 37 per cent) are the top priorities for those preparing lunch during the week.

As 51 per cent typically spend 10 minutes or less preparing their lunchtime meal on a weekday, with 57 per cent often on the lookout for ideas which are quicker and easier to prepare than their usual meals.

And 63 per cent are more likely to choose a hot lunch if it matched those requirements.

Sarah Babb for Ginsters added; “Its clear people want to use their toaster for more than just bread. 

“Which goes hand in hand with the fact that speed, quality and convenience are key factors for many when choosing what they want for lunch.

“The working day is busy, so having something that takes less five minutes is appealing for people.

“But just because something is quick and easy to make, doesn’t mean it shouldn’t still be high-quality and tasty.”

The top 20 unconventional food items people have prepared in a toaster.

1. Naan bread 24%

2. Potato waffles 21%

3. Pancakes 20%

4. Garlic bread 13%

5. Croissants 13%  

6. A slice of pizza 9%

7. Hash browns 9%

8. A burger 7%

9. Apple pie slices 5%

10. Fish fingers 5%

11. A chicken breast 5%

12. Bacon 5%

13. Mac & Cheese 4%

14. Samosas 4%

15. A steak 4%

16. Fruit slices 4%

17. Tofu slices 4%

18. Mozzarella sticks 3%

19. Leftover pasta 3%

20. Halloumi 3%

