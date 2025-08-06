KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

The collab surprisingly has nothing to do with chicken!

KFC and Greggs are coming together for what people are calling the ‘crossover of the century’.

I mean, it sounds like a match made in heaven, right?

The collab surprisingly has nothing to do with chicken but with the ever-famous Greggs sausage roll.

Leaving behind their famous chicken recipe, KFC are teaming up with the British icon to launch a sausage roll drenched in their tasty gravy.

The move is being dubbed nothing short of this century’s best culinary crossover.

In staggering figures, Brits were said to have consumed a daily average of 15,000 litres of KFC gravy and more than 1,000,000 Greggs sausage rolls.

The launch of the tasty invention will include a 3-day tour across the UK with free samples handed out at London’s Southbank Centre tomorrow, August 7, Manchester’s St Anne’s Square on August 8, and Newcastle’s Times Square on August 9.

It’s safe to say you should run, not walk, to your nearest location.

And if that wasn’t enough to get your taste buds tingling, a sharing bucket version of the new creation will also be available.

The bucket features six sausage rolls and a large tub of the coveted gravy for just £10 through Uber Eats; however, you’ll have to be quick, as it will only be available on August 15 and 16 in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle.

Turns out it was actually fans of the food who inspired the ‘once in a lifetime’ crossover, many of whom go to ‘obsessive lengths’ to score a taste of the so called ‘liquid gold.’

Phoebe Syms, KFC’s brand manager commented: “At KFC, we bleed gravy.”

She further noted that there had long been calls for the fried chicken chain to take part in such a collab.

Gregg’s communications lead Fiona Mills, added: “With 96 layers of light puff pastry, and perfectly baked to give that satisfying golden crisp and flaky goodness, we’ve always known our sausage rolls are a true British icon. And why not pair one icon with another?”

Social media has reacted to the collab, with one user commenting: “Please be real.”

“Greggs sosig roll & kfc gravy, I’d deffo try that,” said another.

“KFC GRAVY AND GREGGS SAUSAGE ROLL COLLAB THAT’S BEAUTIFUL,” cheerfully typed another.

Could this be the best food item of 2025?