Search icon

Food

06th Aug 2025

KFC and Greggs are coming together for the ‘crossover of the century’

Ava Keady

The collab surprisingly has nothing to do with chicken!

KFC and Greggs are coming together for what people are calling the ‘crossover of the century’.

I mean, it sounds like a match made in heaven, right?

The collab surprisingly has nothing to do with chicken but with the ever-famous Greggs sausage roll.

Leaving behind their famous chicken recipe, KFC are teaming up with the British icon to launch a sausage roll drenched in their tasty gravy.

The move is being dubbed nothing short of this century’s best culinary crossover.

In staggering figures, Brits were said to have consumed a daily average of 15,000 litres of KFC gravy and more than 1,000,000 Greggs sausage rolls.

The launch of the tasty invention will include a 3-day tour across the UK with free samples handed out at London’s Southbank Centre tomorrow, August 7, Manchester’s St Anne’s Square on August 8, and Newcastle’s Times Square on August 9.

It’s safe to say you should run, not walk, to your nearest location.

And if that wasn’t enough to get your taste buds tingling, a sharing bucket version of the new creation will also be available.

The bucket features six sausage rolls and a large tub of the coveted gravy for just £10 through Uber Eats; however, you’ll have to be quick, as it will only be available on August 15 and 16 in London, Manchester, Birmingham and Newcastle.

Turns out it was actually fans of the food who inspired the ‘once in a lifetime’ crossover, many of whom go to ‘obsessive lengths’ to score a taste of the so called ‘liquid gold.’

Phoebe Syms, KFC’s brand manager commented: “At KFC, we bleed gravy.”

She further noted that there had long been calls for the fried chicken chain to take part in such a collab.

Gregg’s communications lead Fiona Mills, added: “With 96 layers of light puff pastry, and perfectly baked to give that satisfying golden crisp and flaky goodness, we’ve always known our sausage rolls are a true British icon. And why not pair one icon with another?”

Social media has reacted to the collab, with one user commenting: “Please be real.”

“Greggs sosig roll & kfc gravy, I’d deffo try that,” said another.

“KFC GRAVY AND GREGGS SAUSAGE ROLL COLLAB THAT’S BEAUTIFUL,” cheerfully typed another.

Could this be the best food item of 2025?

Topics:

Collab,Greggs,greggs sausage roll,KFC

RELATED ARTICLES

KFC announce return of Double Down burger after five year absence

Burger

KFC announce return of Double Down burger after five year absence

By Zoe Hodges

British public outraged as Greggs increases sausage roll price by 5p

Food

British public outraged as Greggs increases sausage roll price by 5p

By Harry Warner

It’s tradition to eat KFC on Christmas in Japan

Christmas

It’s tradition to eat KFC on Christmas in Japan

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

Last McDonald’s burger sold in Iceland in 2009 still hasn’t got mould on it

By Nina McLaughlin

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

American

American woman brands British food ‘unseasoned trash’ after Wetherspoons visit

By Joseph Loftus

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

Affiliate

The soft serve ice cream maker that’s so good it keeps selling out

By Stephen Hurrell

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

Australia

Tim Tams favourite has finally arrived on UK supermarket shelves

By Dan Seddon

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

Alcohol

Papa Johns’ launches cocktail made with their own pizza sauce

By Charlie Herbert

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

Cadbury

People are only just finding out why ice creams with flakes are called 99s

By JOE

Man who died for six minutes says he ‘can’t imagine anything worse’ than what he saw

After Life

Man who died for six minutes says he ‘can’t imagine anything worse’ than what he saw

By JOE

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

EasyJet

Woman horrified after seeing EasyJet passenger ‘picking dirt out of partner’s toenails’ during flight

By JOE

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

Horror

‘Really scary’ new Jordan Peele-produced movie gets new look

By Stephen Porzio

PlayStation 6 release date leaked and gamers aren’t happy

PlayStation

PlayStation 6 release date leaked and gamers aren’t happy

By JOE

Taxes ‘must rise’ in Autumn to cover spending gap, Reeves warned

finances

Taxes ‘must rise’ in Autumn to cover spending gap, Reeves warned

By Ava Keady

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

JOE Film Club

A stylish, star-studded and twisty thriller is available to stream now

By Stephen Porzio

MORE FROM JOE

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

Birmingham Airport runway shut after ‘incident with aircraft’

By Joseph Loftus

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

Affiliate

Holidaymakers find incredible hack that lets you use your phone data abroad

By Stephen Hurrell

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

Ibiza

Ibiza Final Boss offered free accommodation to keep the party going

By JOE

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

General Election

Petition to call an immediate general election passes 100,000 signatures

By Ava Keady

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

Affiliate

Last minute Post Malone tickets are available for his UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Supermarket closed 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

economic struggle

Supermarket closed 17 stores and cut 3600 jobs across the UK

By Erin McLaughlin

Load more stories