Iconic Quality Street flavour returns just in time for Christmas

Chocolate lovers know that Christmas is the best time of the year to get stuck into treats.

From Terry’s Chocolate Orange to a big chunk of Swiss roll, the festive season is a highlight of the year for chocolate treats.

One of the most beloved snacks of the period is undeniably Quality Street, and this year, fans are in for a huge treat.

Although flavours usually stay the same in the tubs, one flavour was discontinued a while ago – but now they’ve made their return.

Quality Street Coffee Creams have returned to shelves, after they were discontinued from the main mix of chocolates.

You can purchase a standalone box of the chocolates, rather than getting them mixed in with the rest of the tub.

People reacted to the news of their return in the Facebook group Snack News and Reviews.

“Coffee cream lovers, it’s now our turn,” one person wrote.

Another penned: “Christmas is going to be good this year!”

Quality Street launches a new flavour

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

The news comes after Quality Street announced they were launching a new flavour this year.

The chocolate tins will still feature the 11 classics; however, those bought in Waitrose and John Lewis will have a chance to add a new flavour into the mix.

The two shops will have a pick-and-mix station in stores nationwide.

Said stations will be in stores just in time for the festive season, giving shoppers a chance to create a new, unique tin.

Moreover, the flavour will remain a mystery until December.

The flagship pick-and-mix station is already open at John Lewis on Oxford Street.

Other participating stores will open their stations next month. While you can still get the classic Quality Street box with all your favourites in from the likes of Amazon.

Rachael Mundy, marketing manager for gifting and seasonal at Nestlé Confectionery UK & Ireland, commented: “Each year we look forward to bringing a limited edition sweet into the mix to excite and delight Quality Street fans, but this year we’ve taken it a step further by keeping the flavour top secret.

“We can’t wait to find out what the nation thinks the flavour is, and we’re very much looking forward to hearing some of the guesses.”

The new flavour isn’t the only twist this year; buyers can personalise their pick-and-mix tin by printing a gift ribbon with the name of their loved one alongside a personalised message.

See below for the participating stores.