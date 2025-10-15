Search icon

15th Oct 2025

A restaurant has just opened up… in the back of a car

JOE

Backseat Bites will be serving Korean food to a grand total of two people at a time

If you thought London had run out of ideas for new pop-up dining experiences – think again. The UK’s first-ever restaurant inside a car is rolling into town, and it’s serving up Korean food straight from the backseat.

Yep, you read that right. Hyundai has just launched Backseat Bites, a one-of-a-kind dining experience built into their brand-new all-electric INSTER city car. It’s compact, cosy, and has room for a grand total of… two.

The idea was inspired by the South Korean trend of Honbap – dining solo – which has become something of a cultural flex. In Korea, going it alone isn’t weird anymore; it’s aspirational. Eating solo, drinking solo, living solo – all part of the Honjok lifestyle.

Turns out Brits are catching on. A whopping 93 per cent of us say we’re hungry for new experiences, and two thirds have already gone out for food solo. Whether it’s dinner for one, a solo cinema trip, or a cheeky one-person getaway, more people are ditching the group chat and doing things their own way.

Gen Z are leading the charge, with 74 per cent saying they plan to try a solo experience in the next six months. But some of us are still nervous about flying solo. Top worries include “looking lonely” (31 per cent), “feeling self-conscious” (29 per cent) and “being judged” (25 per cent).

Backseat Bites aims to flip that script. Designed for solo diners and curious couples, the experience brings the best of Korean street food to the back of a car in London’s Soho. The space has been decked out with original artwork from illustrator Yoy Han and a menu curated by the Korean food experts at Chung’Dam.

Expect Beef Tartar, BBQ Pork Belly, and Cold Kimchi Noodles – all served up in the comfort of Hyundai’s surprisingly spacious INSTER.

Ashley Andrew, President of Hyundai and Genesis UK, says: “Backseat Bites is more than just a restaurant. Designed for the nation’s adventurers, it offers guests an entirely unique taste of Korea from an unexpected location — the backseat of a car. From the bespoke artwork to the traditional cuisine, it’s a celebration of Korean culture and the joy of doing things your own way.”

Backseat Bites opens to the public for one day only on Wednesday 22nd October 2025 in Soho, with free ticketsavailable on Eventbrite.

📍 Location: 35–36 Greek St, London W1D 5DL
📅 Date: Wednesday 22nd October 2025
🕐 Time: 1pm–8pm
🎟 Tickets: Free (but limited!)

Oh, and if the car itself catches your eye — Hyundai’s new INSTER is now available with a £3,750 Electric Grant, plus discounts across their full EV lineup.

Solo dining just levelled up.

