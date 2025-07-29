Oasis fans can still get their hands on sold-out Adidas collection.

The Oasis x Adidas collection is back in stock

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Oasis fans can still get their hands on the sold-out Adidas merch collection.

Earlier this year the band – who have reunited for one of the biggest tours of the decade – announced an official range with Adidas to coincide with the tour.

It features long sleeved tees, football shirts, tracksuits, and of course, bucket hats, but it was snapped up by fans when it was officially released ahead of their first show of the tour.

The group opened the tour with huge shows at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and Manchester’s Heaton Park.

They played a stacked setlist which included “Cigarettes & Alcohol”, “Roll with It”, “Little by Little”, “Live Forever”, and “Wonderwall” to name a few.

While the crowds donned official tour merch, home made tees and plenty of bucket hats – including those from the Adidas x Oasis collection.

They’re currently in the midst of their seven-night Wembley Stadium run, which wraps up in August.

The tour is then heading to Edinburgh and Dublin in August, before stopping off in North America, South America, Asia and Australia throughout the rest of the year.

If you’re planning on going to one of the upcoming shows, or you missed out the first time round, then there’s still a chance to get the Oasis x Adidas merch.

You can find out everything you need to know below.

Can I still buy the Oasis x Adidas collection?

Yes, at the time of writing all items are in stock online, but Adidas says that they’re “selling fast”. The first release earlier this summer sold out instantly.

Adidas said: “Check back soon, selected sizes will be restocked. Full collection also available at adidas Flagship Oxford Street, adidas Originals Carnaby Street and Manchester Market Street stores.”

The best availability is on the Tour 3-Stripes Longsleeve Tee, Oversized Crew Sweatshirts, and matching Track Pants and Top.

How much is the collection?

The products in the Oasis x Adidas range will set you back between £40 and £100.

What can I buy in the Oasis Adidas collection?

The range was hugely popular on its initial release. (Adidas)

Where can I shop the range?

You can head to adidas.co.uk/oasis to shop the full range, with a number of different colours available.

Plus you can also sign up for notifications, so if you’re favourite product is out-of-stock you can get email alerts once more are released.

And it’s been confirmed that products will be available at stores in Oxford Street, Carnaby Street, and Manchester Market Street.

What about the Noel Gallagher x Adidas Marathon SPZL collab?

Noel Gallager is releasing his own edition of the Spezial trainer. (Adidas)

Eight years after their first link-up, Noel Gallagher is releasing a new Spezial trainer with Adidas.

His take on the vintage running shoe swaps out the classic mesh upper for ‘Night Navy’ suede. The three stripes and heel badge are in ‘Clear Blue’, while the tongue features a black-and-white portrait of Gallagher.

All of this is then packed in a special shoebox that’s printed with “Endorsed by Noel Gallagher” across the sides.

The Noel Gallagher x Adidas Marathon SPZL trainer is set to drop via Adidas, the Confirmed app, and select stockists on 16 August 16 – the same day as the band’s Dublin show.

Plus Liam’s also got his own pair coming soon, with a ‘Stone Khaki’ version of the sneakers.