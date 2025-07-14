Here’s how much money Oasis are estimated to make from their reunion tour

The band has kicked off their 41 show Live 25 Tour across 13 countries.

Here is how much Oasis is set to make from their Live 25 reunion tour.

It’s an eye-watering amount…

The revelation that the brothers were hitting the road again was one of the biggest of 2024, and when they kicked their tour off in Cardiff last weekend, the excitement continued.

Excitement isn’t the only thing circulating around the gigs, but also a mega amount of earnings.

The Gallagher brothers are set to make between £4 and £400 million from the 41 show run.

Initially, ticket prices sparked controversy, with some being sold by Ticketmaster for over £300, but now, fans are expected to splash out on beer, flights, hotels, and merch to the tune of nearly £1 billion.

Six official merchandise stores opened last month across the UK and Ireland, selling everything from band tees to baby grows to get kitted out for the concert.

Now, Birmingham City University has taken on the task of doing the math.

In 2024, they estimated that the dates across the UK and Ireland could bring in £400m in ticket sales alone.

Furthermore, they predicted that the Gallagher brothers could earn £50m each from the sales, and this was before ticket prices were unveiled!

Course director of the music business BA at the institute, Doctor Matt Grimes told The Guardian that this figure could double in the space of a few weeks.

Last August he said: “They’re considering going into Europe as well, so they stand to make even more.”

The Sun revealed earlier this year that the group had already landed a £20 million merchandise deal with Warner.

The figure is the first concrete one that can be put towards their final earnings.

The Live 25 Tour will no doubt entail some of the highest-earning shows in British history.