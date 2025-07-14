Search icon

Entertainment

14th Jul 2025

Here’s how much money Oasis are estimated to make from their reunion tour

Ava Keady

The band has kicked off their 41 show Live 25 Tour across 13 countries.

Here is how much Oasis is set to make from their Live 25 reunion tour.

It’s an eye-watering amount…

The revelation that the brothers were hitting the road again was one of the biggest of 2024, and when they kicked their tour off in Cardiff last weekend, the excitement continued.

Excitement isn’t the only thing circulating around the gigs, but also a mega amount of earnings.

The Gallagher brothers are set to make between £4 and £400 million from the 41 show run.

Initially, ticket prices sparked controversy, with some being sold by Ticketmaster for over £300, but now, fans are expected to splash out on beer, flights, hotels, and merch to the tune of nearly £1 billion.

Six official merchandise stores opened last month across the UK and Ireland, selling everything from band tees to baby grows to get kitted out for the concert.

Now, Birmingham City University has taken on the task of doing the math.

In 2024, they estimated that the dates across the UK and Ireland could bring in £400m in ticket sales alone.

Furthermore, they predicted that the Gallagher brothers could earn £50m each from the sales, and this was before ticket prices were unveiled!

Course director of the music business BA at the institute, Doctor Matt Grimes told The Guardian that this figure could double in the space of a few weeks.

Last August he said: “They’re considering going into Europe as well, so they stand to make even more.”

The Sun revealed earlier this year that the group had already landed a £20 million merchandise deal with Warner.

The figure is the first concrete one that can be put towards their final earnings.

The Live 25 Tour will no doubt entail some of the highest-earning shows in British history.

Topics:

concerts,Oasis,oasis reunion

RELATED ARTICLES

Liam Gallagher booed by fans over controversial song dedication

Heaton Park

Liam Gallagher booed by fans over controversial song dedication

By Nina McLaughlin

Oasis fans mind blown over price of a pint at Manchester gigs

Beer

Oasis fans mind blown over price of a pint at Manchester gigs

By Harry Warner

Medical expert issues major warning to Oasis fans ahead of Manchester gigs

Heaton Park

Medical expert issues major warning to Oasis fans ahead of Manchester gigs

By Harry Warner

MORE FROM JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

One of the tensest thrillers of the past 15 years is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

One of the tensest thrillers of the past 15 years is on TV tonight

By Nina McLaughlin

A terrific underseen thriller movie is now available to stream at home

Streaming

A terrific underseen thriller movie is now available to stream at home

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix is about to remove a very dark sci-fi thriller movie

Horror

Netflix is about to remove a very dark sci-fi thriller movie

By Stephen Porzio

Netflix has just added one of the biggest Western shows of the decade

Netflix

Netflix has just added one of the biggest Western shows of the decade

By Stephen Porzio

A gritty, epic action movie is airing on TV tonight

Entertainment

A gritty, epic action movie is airing on TV tonight

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump wants to change the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

Club World Cup

Donald Trump wants to change the name ‘soccer’ to ‘football’ in the United States 

By Sammi Minion

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

Affiliate

Kneecap announce their ‘biggest run of shows ever’ with UK tour dates

By Jonny Yates

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

Marathon

World’s oldest marathon runner dies aged 114 after ‘being hit by car’

By Ava Keady

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

Chelsea

Trump says Club World Cup trophy will stay in White House after tournament

By Sammi Minion

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

Britain

Girl, 12, put into isolation at school for wearing Union flag dress on ‘culture day’

By Harry Warner

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

Champions League

Donald Trump doesn’t include Ronaldo or Messi when naming his GOAT footballer

By Sammi Minion

MORE FROM JOE

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

NATO

Donald Trump says he’s disappointed with Vladimir Putin, but not done with him

By Harry Warner

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

Fire

Residents evacuated after multiple fires burn through east London parkland

By JOE

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

Harry Potter

Harry Potter TV series reveals first look at titular star as filming begins

By JOE

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

Affiliate

Deftones ticket prices revealed for their UK and European tour dates

By Jonny Yates

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

airport

Plane beers at risk as police announce plan to breathalyse passengers leaving airport

By Sammi Minion

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

attack

UK is Russia’s ‘new number 1’ target according to government official

By Ava Keady

Load more stories