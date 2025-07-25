A classic Western action movie is airing on TV tonight

The film was such a hit that it got a sequel two years later.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 25 July) is Young Guns, the 1988 star-studded Western action flick.

Set in 1878 in Lincoln County, the film sees John Tunstall (Terence Stamp) – a British ranch owner – hire six rebellious boys as “regulators” to protect his ranch against the ruthless Santa Fe Ring.

“When Tunstall is killed in an ambush, the Regulators, led by the wild-tempered Bill the Kid (Emilio Estevez), declare war on the Ring,” the plot synopsis reads.

“As their vendetta turns into a bloody rampage, they are branded outlaws, becoming the objects of the largest manhunt in Western history.”

Based loosely on true events, Young Guns was a huge hit upon release, which is partly down to its cast packed full of ’80s stars.

This includes Casey Siemaszko, Charlie Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Palance, Kiefer Sutherland, Lou Diamond Phillips, Terry O’Quinn, as well as a Tom Cruise cameo.

Young Guns was such a success, in fact, that it quickly earned a sequel titled Young Guns II, which came out two years later.

The original is airing on TV tonight on the channel Legend at 10.55pm.

It is also available to rent on Apple TV, Google Play, Microsoft, Rakuten TV and the Sky Store.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

The Equalizer – Film4 – 9pm

Denzel Washington is… the equalizer.

Beverly Hills Cop II – ITV4 – 9pm

There is some fun to be had in this overblown sequel to the brilliant Eddie Murphy-starring original, thanks to director Tony Scott (Top Gun) and his stylish filmmaking.

Primal – Legend – 9pm

A Nicolas Cage-led action thriller from 2019 that earned mixed reviews.

The Wild Geese – Legend Xtra – 9pm

A ’70s action war film in which mercenaries (played by Richard Burton, Roger Moore and Richard Harris) for a London banker parachute into Africa to put a useful president back in power.

Salt – E4 – 10pm

Angelina Jolie plays a CIA operative accused of being an agent for the KGB in this solid action thriller.

The Omen – BBC Two – 11pm

The classic ’70s horror about an American diplomat (Gregory Peck) who starts to suspect that the young boy whom he secretly adopted may be the Antichrist.

Man Down – Legend Xtra – 11.35pm

A critically panned war thriller starring Shia LaBeouf and Gary Oldman.

My Friend Dahmer – Film4 – 11.40pm

This critically acclaimed biographical psychological drama revolves around the teenage years of notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.