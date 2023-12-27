Search icon

27th Dec 2023

Woman forced to apologise to family after choosing controversial film for family to watch on Christmas Eve

If you know, you know

One of 2023’s most shocking movies, Saltburn, has just been added to Prime Video.

The psychological thriller stars Barry Keoghan (who received a Golden Globe nom for his performance) as Oliver, a student at Oxford in 2006 who struggles to fit in amongst the university’s upper class pupils.

Eventually befriending the affluent and popular Felix (Jacob Elordi), the latter invites Oliver to stay with his parents (Richard E. Grant and Rosamund Pike) and sister (Irish actress Alison Oliver) for summer at Saltburn – their sprawling family estate.

While there, however, Oliver grows more and more obsessed with Felix, his family and Saltburn itself.

Written and directed by Oscar-winner Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), the movie was only released in UK cinemas last month.

And upon arrival, it provoked plenty of discussion thanks to its darkly comedic tone, great performances and twisty screenplay, as well as its numerous graphic scenes (which we will not spoil for you).

However, for some who have put it on as a festive treat for the whole family, they have been left shocked by its, ahem, adult content.

In fact, one woman was even forced to apologise for picking the film.

“It has been turned off & I’ve been told to go for a walk,” she tweeted about two hours after first announcing her pick on X.

She then shared a screenshot of a message from her mum which read: “When you come back I want you to apologise to everyone you d**khead.”

With the film’s content reportedly being incredibly family unfriendly, it’s no surprise…

