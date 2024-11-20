Viewers say Netflix drama is ‘best thing they’ve seen all year’

It has left viewers hooked

Netflix subscribers are hooked on a gruesome new British drama which has a perfect 100 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fans of the show Temple claim some of the scenes are so stressful that they’re keeping them up at night.

Starring Mark Strong as Daniel Milton, the show focuses on a surgeon who sets up an illegal clinic beneath Temple tube station in an attempt to save his dying wife, Beth.

Line of Duty’s Daniel Mays also stars in the show as transport network employee Lee Simmons.

The series, based on a Norwegian thriller, was originally produced by Sky, with season one airing in 2019 and season two coming out in 2021.

The show follows the surgeon as he tries to save his wife, who has developed a fatal degenerative disease.

In order to fund his underground clinic he agrees to treat criminals and other desperate patients who are unable to seek treatment from regular doctors and hospitals.

However, Daniel faces a race to save Beth’s life when someone threatens to expose his secret clinic.

Fans of the show flocked to social media to sing its praises.

One fan claimed: “Temple on Netflix is the best series I’ve watched this year.”

A second said: “Temple on Netflix. OMG I’m hooked. I always do this to myself before bedtime.”

Another said: “Just started to watch #Temple. Really really cool. I am hooked already #Netflix”.

A fourth said: “Temple on Netflix is so good but I’m so stressed.”

Meanwhile, others likened it to the critically acclaimed Breaking Bad as one said: “Temple is really good, reminds me a touch of Breaking Bad. A ‘normal man’s decent into psychopathy, or uncovering of it! #TEMPLE”