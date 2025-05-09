Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

The unknown gem is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers have hailed an unknown gem the ‘greatest’ war film and a ‘must watch masterpiece’.

The Winter War was first released in 1989 and is based on the 1984 novel Talvisota by Antti Tuuri.

Set in 1939, the Finnish film is about the Soviet-Finnish Winter War of 1939–40.

The story follows two brothers from Kauhava and their fellow soldiers as they face brutal combat and freezing conditions against overwhelming Soviet forces.

Critics praised the film for its realistic portrayal of war and emotional impact.

It’s a tribute to Finnish resilience and sacrifice during a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

The Pekka Parikka directed film received strong recognition in both Finland and abroad.

The film won six Jussi Awards, including Best Director, Best Actor (Taneli Mäkelä), and Best Supporting Actor (Vesa Vierikko).

It was also nominated for the Golden Bear at the 1990 Berlin International Film Festival.

The Winter War is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.