Search icon

Entertainment

09th May 2025

Viewers hail ‘greatest’ war film a ‘must watch masterpiece’

Ava Keady

The unknown gem is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Viewers have hailed an unknown gem the ‘greatest’ war film and a ‘must watch masterpiece’.

The Winter War was first released in 1989 and is based on the 1984 novel Talvisota by Antti Tuuri.

Set in 1939, the Finnish film is about the Soviet-Finnish Winter War of 1939–40.

The story follows two brothers from Kauhava and their fellow soldiers as they face brutal combat and freezing conditions against overwhelming Soviet forces.

Critics praised the film for its realistic portrayal of war and emotional impact.

It’s a tribute to Finnish resilience and sacrifice during a pivotal moment in the nation’s history.

The Pekka Parikka directed film received strong recognition in both Finland and abroad.

The film won six Jussi Awards, including Best Director, Best Actor (Taneli Mäkelä), and Best Supporting Actor (Vesa Vierikko).

It was also nominated for the Golden Bear at the 1990 Berlin International Film Festival.

The Winter War is now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

Pedro Pascal

Star-studded satirical drama about Hollywood party from hell available to watch now

By Stephen Porzio

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

British Airways

British Airways plane caught fire during take-off after pilot confused left and right

By Sean Crosbie

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

Craig David

Craig David says Bo Selecta ‘ruined his life’

By JOE

MORE FROM JOE

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

By Sean Crosbie

Catholic priest interviewed at conclave has a famous brother from huge TV show

Catholic

Catholic priest interviewed at conclave has a famous brother from huge TV show

By Dan Seddon

Netflix is about to release a darkly comic thriller show to rival Slow Horses

Netflix

Netflix is about to release a darkly comic thriller show to rival Slow Horses

By Stephen Porzio

An absolute cult classic thriller movie is on TV tonight

Movies On TV

An absolute cult classic thriller movie is on TV tonight

By Stephen Porzio

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 45

JOE Film Club

The JOE Film Club Quiz: Week 45

By Stephen Porzio

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

Documentary

David Attenborough says he is ‘approaching the end of his life’

By Dan Seddon

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

Election of new Pope Leo XIVx ‘could fulfill 900-year-old prophecy’ about the end of the world

By Ava Keady

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

Holidays

Travel expert reveals the biggest mistake you’re making on an all-inclusive holiday

By JOE

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

Athens

Underrated European city is the ‘new Cannes’ where pints are just £3

By Charlie Herbert

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

AI

Family uses AI to bring back man shot to death to address his killer in court

By Sean Crosbie

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

doctor

Doctor issues warning for those who get less than six hours of sleep at night

By Dan Seddon

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

Adolescence director and young star reunite for powerful Sam Fender video

By Ava Keady

MORE FROM JOE

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

king charles III

People think there’s an NSFW mistake in new portrait of King Charles III

By Sean Crosbie

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

Serious concerns raised over Pope Leo XIV’s alleged handling of sexual abuse cases

By Ava Keady

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

Anne Robinson

Anne Robinson says she wouldn’t be allowed to call people fat on TV anymore

By Sean Crosbie

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

The JOE Friday Pub Quiz: week 450

By Charlie Herbert

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae finally confirms she’s back with Tommy Fury

By Kat O'Connor

Keir Starmer to announce new sanctions on Russia

keir starmer

Keir Starmer to announce new sanctions on Russia

By Nina McLaughlin

Load more stories