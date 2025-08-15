A brilliant underseen recent thriller movie is airing on TV tonight

One of the main cast members of The Office wrote, directed and starred in the film.

Our TV movie pick for tonight (Friday, 15 August) is Vengeance, the brilliant 2022 comedy-mystery-thriller from writer-director B.J. Novak (Ryan in The US Office).

Novak stars in the movie as well, playing a New York journalist and podcaster named Ben who travels to Texas to attend the funeral of Abby, a woman with whom he had a casual romantic fling.

While there, Abby’s brother, Ty (Boyd Holbrook, A Complete Unknown), tells Ben that he suspects his sister, who everyone believes died of a drug overdose, was murdered.

Though Ben is doubtful, he agrees to help Ty find out the truth of what happened, with the journalist thinking the quest would make for an interesting podcast about grief and denial.

As the pair investigate, Ben starts to suspect Ty’s suspicions may be correct.

Novak’s feature directorial debut, Vengeance also stars Ashton Kutcher (The Butterfly Effect), Issa Rae (Barbie) and J. Smith Cameron (Succession).

Garnering an 82% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film is definitely worth seeking out for its ingenious premise, its sharp comedy and its deeper themes about division in America and the morality of making true crime shows.

Vengeance is airing on TV tonight on Film4 at 11.05pm. It will also be available to stream on Channel 4’s website from Saturday, 16 August.

Here are the other movies on TV tonight:

Drive – Legend – 9pm

Ryan Gosling is a stuntman and getaway driver who gets in over his head after agreeing to take part in a heist.

Easily one of the best movies of the 21st century.

Transporter 3 – Film4 – 9pm

The fun action sequel with Jason Statham.

SAS: Red Notice – Sky Max – 9pm

A British action-thriller with a cast that includes Andy Serkis, Ruby Rose and Sam Heughan.

Pitch Perfect – ITV2 – 9pm

The hit comedy about an all-girl a cappella group.

Central Intelligence – E4 – 10pm

A buddy action comedy with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Kevin Hart in the lead roles.

Tenet – BBC One – 10.40pm (except NI and Wales)

Christopher Nolan’s underrated 2020 sci-fi action thriller about a CIA operative (John David Washington) who is recruited by a secret organisation to take part in a mission, alongside another agent (Robert Pattinson).

This is to stop a Russian oligarch (Kenneth Branagh) who wants to destroy the world.

For Your Eyes Only – ITV1 – 10.45pm

Another spy action flick, except this time in James Bond franchise and starring Roger Moore.

Righteous Kill – Legend – 11pm

The great Al Pacino and Robert De Niro reunited onscreen for this 2008 crime thriller. Sadly, it wasn’t very good.

Colette – BBC Two – 11pm

Keira Knightley stars in this biographical drama as the titular French novelist, who was pushed to write books under her husband’s name.