03rd May 2025

Disney+ has added several seasons of one of the best modern detective shows

Stephen Porzio

The ongoing Bafta-winning show holds a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Disney+ has just added the first five seasons of the acclaimed British detective drama series Unforgotten to its library.

The show first debuted in 2015 on ITV and remains ongoing, with a seventh season on the way.

It follows a team of London detectives led by DCI Cassie Stuart (Nicola Walker) and DI Sunny Khan (Sanjeev Bhaskar) as they solve cold cases of disappearance and murder.

Each of the six-episode seasons deals with a different investigation.

Also featuring amongst its cast throughout its run the likes of Adeel Akhtar, Bill Patterson, Bronagh Waugh, Douglas Hodge, Sinéad Keenan, Susan Lynch and Tom Courtenay, Unforgotten holds a 91% score on Rotten Tomatoes in its entirety.

Courtenay also won a Bafta supporting actor award for his role in the series.

You can read a sample of some positive reviews for the show’s first season right here:

Daily Express (UK): “Unforgotten remains compelling both the police procedural element and the sheer human drama between the suspects and their families.”

Daily Telegraph (UK): “That it never toppled fully into crime drama déjà vu was thanks to the strong, multi-stranded storytelling style of writer Chris Lang, who kept a swarm of supporting characters buzzing around on the sidelines.”

The Guardian: “What really impressed me was the discipline in the writing. Every action, every plot development and revelation felt organic, emerging inevitably from character and circumstance, not laziness or expedience.”

NPR: “In Unforgotten, you get a more measured look at people — one that’s more balanced and more varied. Its bleakness is tempered by hope.”

How to watch Unforgotten

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a commission on any sales generated from it.

Unforgotten’s first five seasons are streaming on Disney+ right now in Ireland and the UK.

The show’s first four seasons are also on Netflix, while the series is streaming in its entirety on ITVX.

